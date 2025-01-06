Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Shares Video Of Tourists Stranded In Frozen Lake At Arunachal’s Sela Pass

The incident occurred in the snow-clad Sela Pass, a popular winter destination known for its breathtaking views.

A group of tourists had a narrow escape when the ice of a frozen lake at Sela Pass broke beneath them, plunging them into the icy waters. The shocking incident, which has since gone viral on social media, was captured on video and shared by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju. The video highlights the risks associated with winter tourism in high-altitude regions.

The incident occurred in the snow-clad Sela Pass, a popular winter destination known for its breathtaking views. The sudden collapse of the ice caused panic among the tourists and onlookers. However, quick action by those present averted a tragedy. Equipped with bamboo sticks, bystanders managed to rescue the trapped tourists from the freezing water, preventing severe injuries or fatalities.

“At Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh. My advice to tourists: Walk on the Frozen Lakes with experienced people, drive carefully on slippery snow roads and be aware of snow avalanche. Temperatures is freezing so wear warm clothes and enjoy. Your safety is important,” Rijiju posted on X.

The incident has prompted local authorities to issue warnings, urging tourists to adhere to safety guidelines while exploring snow-covered regions. Officials have emphasized the importance of traveling with experienced guides, wearing appropriate gear, and avoiding risky activities like walking on thin ice.

Sela Pass, located at an elevation of 13,700 feet, remains a favorite winter destination for its pristine beauty and adventurous terrain. However, this incident underscores the potential dangers of such environments, especially during the harsh winter months. Visitors are reminded to prioritize safety to avoid such accidents in the future.

