Thursday, January 2, 2025
Uttarakhand To Become First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code, Announces CM Dhami

Uttarakhand is going to be the first state in India to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), giving equal rights to all citizens. CM Dhami announced this historic step as the state completes 25 years of its existence.

Uttarakhand To Become First State To Implement Uniform Civil Code, Announces CM Dhami

Uttarakhand is going to be the first state in India to actually implement the much-talked-about Uniform Civil Code (UCC), and it has been announced by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The move will ensure that every citizen in the state gets equal rights, providing a model for other regions.

Important Announcement By CM Dhami

CM Dhami on New Year’s Day shared his vision for the UCC by posting on the social media platform X, expressing his confidence that the law would be positive for the people. He said the UCC would not only bring equality among citizens but also preserve the cultural and traditional values of Uttarakhand, famously known as Devbhoomi.

He said, “With the blessings of God-like people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, we are going to bring Uniform Civil Code in the state to accord equal rights to the people, this law not only promote equality but will be helpful in keeping the original form of Devbhoomi intact.”

The implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand gained momentum after the draft committee for the law gave its final approval on October 7. This marked a very important milestone in the process, clearing the way for the legislation to become effective. The Uniform Civil Code is going to make a standard personal law for all citizens without any discrimination based on religion, allowing the state to conduct all of them equally under one law.

Historic Year Ahead For Uttarakhand

Along with the UCC announcement, CM Dhami extended his New Year’s greetings, stating that 2025 will be a landmark year for Uttarakhand. He pointed out that the state would celebrate its 25th year since its formation in 2000 and that the coming year would be marked by major achievements and progress. He appealed to the people of Uttarakhand to take pride in the growth of their state and said that “this year will be for new achievements, and our resolution will be fulfilled. We will achieve many accomplishments in the silver jubilee year of the state.”

CM Dhami also discussed about the vision for the future of the state of Uttarakhand, stating that its youthful spirit is going to find a position at its forefront of success. “Uttarakhand has entered its 25th year and has become completely young today. The youth will get new momentum with full enthusiasm and zeal,” he added. The chief minister said that all government departments would have to make a collective effort for the state’s progress in every field, reiterating again that this year would be a “historic year” filled with new milestones.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Labels CM Atishi as Arvind Kejriwal’s ‘Puppet,’ Challenges AAP’s Temple-Building Record

Humans Of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta Ditches Luxury Leather Goods in Embrace of Cruelty-Free Fashion

Rape Convict Asaram Bapu Returns To Jodhpur Jail After 17-Day Parole

Kolkata: Engineering Student ‘Spikes Drink And Assaults’ Classmate; Arrested

Anant Ambani’s ₹22 Crore ‘Ice Cube’ Watch Steals the Spotlight: Here’s A Look Inside His...

Rapper Coi Leray Announces Pregnancy, Know Who’s The Father Of The Child

When And Where Is Mr Beast Getting Married? YouTuber Planning An Intimate Wedding As He

Swiss Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein Was Once Arrested For Slashing Her Boyfriend With Scissors, Also Caught

Who Was Jocelyn Wildenstein? Catwoman, Who Always Denied Her Plastic Surgery Addiction, Dies At 84

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Wondering If You Will Find Love This Year? Here’s A list Of Zodiac Signs That

Are You A Taurus Wondering What Your 2025 Will Look Like? Find Out Here

Simple Steps To Break Free From Procrastination And Achieve More

Mindful Eating: A Simple Way To Improve Your Health In New Year

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

