Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria Receives the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2024

Former Chilean President, Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria, has been honored with the prestigious Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development 2024. She was recognized for her tireless work in promoting gender equality and defending the rights of vulnerable populations globally.

Announcement by the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust

The award was announced by the international jury of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, chaired by former Foreign Secretary and National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon. According to the Trust, “The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development for 2024 is awarded to Her Excellency Michelle Bachelet for being an exemplary and inspirational figure to women and men around the world. She has steadfastly strived for peace, gender equality, human rights, democracy, and development under various circumstances, significantly contributing to India’s relations with Chile.”

Michelle Bachelet, a founding member of UN Women, served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Throughout her career, she has been a vocal advocate for human rights, gender equality, and the protection of vulnerable communities worldwide. She has consistently worked towards uplifting the rights of women and marginalized groups on the international stage.

Leadership in Chile and UN Women

During her presidency in Chile from 2006 to 2010 and 2014 to 2018, Bachelet implemented key reforms, including in education and taxation. Her leadership led to the signing of a free trade agreement between India and Chile. She also became the inaugural Director of UN Women and served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2018 to 2022.

Bachelet has been a vocal global advocate for equality, including the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, and has spoken out against human rights violations in various regions, including occupied Palestine. Known for her courageous stance on progressive causes, she has remained steadfast in her commitment to peace and human values despite facing criticism.

The Indira Gandhi Prize honors her immense contributions and leadership in human rights and global peace efforts.