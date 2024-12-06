Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, December 6, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria Receives the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2024

Former Chilean President, Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria, has been honored with the prestigious Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development 2024

Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria Receives the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize 2024

Former Chilean President, Veronica Michelle Bachelet Jeria, has been honored with the prestigious Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development 2024. She was recognized for her tireless work in promoting gender equality and defending the rights of vulnerable populations globally.

Announcement by the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust

The award was announced by the international jury of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust, chaired by former Foreign Secretary and National Security Advisor Shivshankar Menon. According to the Trust, “The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament, and Development for 2024 is awarded to Her Excellency Michelle Bachelet for being an exemplary and inspirational figure to women and men around the world. She has steadfastly strived for peace, gender equality, human rights, democracy, and development under various circumstances, significantly contributing to India’s relations with Chile.”

Michelle Bachelet, a founding member of UN Women, served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Throughout her career, she has been a vocal advocate for human rights, gender equality, and the protection of vulnerable communities worldwide. She has consistently worked towards uplifting the rights of women and marginalized groups on the international stage.

Leadership in Chile and UN Women

During her presidency in Chile from 2006 to 2010 and 2014 to 2018, Bachelet implemented key reforms, including in education and taxation. Her leadership led to the signing of a free trade agreement between India and Chile. She also became the inaugural Director of UN Women and served as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2018 to 2022.

Bachelet has been a vocal global advocate for equality, including the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, and has spoken out against human rights violations in various regions, including occupied Palestine. Known for her courageous stance on progressive causes, she has remained steadfast in her commitment to peace and human values despite facing criticism.

The Indira Gandhi Prize honors her immense contributions and leadership in human rights and global peace efforts.

Read More : Statue Of Seer Vandalised in Bengaluru; Attacker Cites Vision Of Jesus Christ

Filed under

Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust Indira Gandhi Peace Award Veronica Michelle

Advertisement

Also Read

1987 Hashimpura Massacre Case: SC Grants Bail To 8 Convicts

1987 Hashimpura Massacre Case: SC Grants Bail To 8 Convicts

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Top Attractions In Prayagraj For Kumbh Mela Visitors

Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Top Attractions In Prayagraj For Kumbh Mela Visitors

Delhi HC Directs Centre To Address Plea For Protecting Indian Students Abroad

Delhi HC Directs Centre To Address Plea For Protecting Indian Students Abroad

Unforgettable Incident In Adelaide: Virat Kohli Sent Back After KL Rahul’s No-Ball Lifeline

Unforgettable Incident In Adelaide: Virat Kohli Sent Back After KL Rahul’s No-Ball Lifeline

RBI keeps Repo Rate Unchanged. What It Means For Banks And You?

RBI keeps Repo Rate Unchanged. What It Means For Banks And You?

Entertainment

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

‘No More Benefit Shows In Telangana’, Says Cinematography Minister Venkata Reddy

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But Won’t Get All The Money At Once From Father’s Trust Fund

What Is Tom Cruise Estranged Daughter’s Net Worth? Suri Cruise Is Now A Millionaire But

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

There Is Stuff Churning Around, Says Emily Blunt On Potential The Devil Wears Prada Sequel

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Johnny Depp’s Ex Amber Heard Is Expecting Second Child, Who Is The Father? Know Here!

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Prince Harry Breaks Silence On Divorce Speculation With Meghan, Says ‘We’ve Divorced 10-12 Times’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Nykaa Fashion CEO Nihir Parikh Quits With Immediate Effect. What’s Next for Nykaa Fashion?

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

Planning A Trip To Spain? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Tourist Policies

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

How Teenage Binge Drinking Triggers Risky Behavior And Brain Damage

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

Why Frozen Pizza May Be Worse For Your Health Than You Think – Study

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox