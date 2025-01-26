Veterans Tableau At Republic Day Parade 2025: Celebrating India’s 76th Republic Day

The Republic Day Parade 2025 featured a poignant and proud Veterans Tableau, showcasing India’s military heritage and progress. The theme of the tableau, “Viksit Bharat Ki Aur Sadaiv Agrasar” (Towards a Developed India, Always Advancing), highlighted the nation’s forward march while paying tribute to its veterans.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The tableau prominently displayed symbolic representations of the Navy, Army, and Air Force, accompanied by a procession of distinguished veterans from the three branches. This visual tribute honored the valor and sacrifices of India’s former soldiers, who have played an integral role in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty. The tableau served as a reminder of the country’s progress, built on the sacrifices of these gallant men and women.

As the tableau moved along Kartavya Path, it evoked a deep sense of pride, respect, and gratitude, celebrating the unwavering commitment of veterans in shaping India’s defense legacy.