Vijay Stands With Farmers, Criticizes DMK Over Parandur Airport Plan

Actor Vijay met farmers in Parandur, opposing the airport project affecting farmlands. He urged the government to relocate the project, criticized DMK’s contradictory policies, and promised continued support for the farmers’ cause.

Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay has firmly opposed the proposed Parandur airport project, siding with farmers and environmental activists. On Monday, Vijay met with villagers in Parandur and 12 neighboring villages, expressing solidarity with their 910-day protest against the airport’s construction. He criticized the government’s decision to acquire fertile farmland for the project, calling it a betrayal of people’s trust.

During his visit to a private resort in Parandur, Vijay addressed the crowd atop his caravan, describing farmers as the backbone of the nation. He reminded the audience of his first political meeting in Vikravandi, where TVK resolved to oppose the project. While acknowledging the need for development, he emphasized that infrastructure projects should not come at the expense of agrarian livelihoods and ecosystems.

Vijay also condemned the ruling DMK government for their contradictory stance on environmental issues. He pointed out that while they opposed tungsten mining in Arittapatti near Madurai on ecological grounds, they now support the Parandur airport project, which poses similar risks. “When in opposition, the DMK stood with farmers. Now, in power, they have turned against them,” Vijay remarked.

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Actor and TVK leader Vijay visits Parandur, in Kancheepuram district to meet villagers protesting against the proposal of new airport. He vowed support to farmers and alleged some 'gain' for the ruling DMK dispensation in the project.

Addressing the crowd in Ekanapuram, Vijay accused the government of prioritizing vested interests over public welfare. He criticized both state and Union governments for continuing with the land acquisition plans despite protests, urging them to relocate the project to a less disruptive area. “A decision to build an airport by destroying 90% of the agrarian land in this place can only be taken by an anti-people government,” he declared.

The Parandur airport project, proposed to address Tamil Nadu’s growing air traffic, has sparked widespread protests due to concerns about its environmental and social impact. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu defended the project, stating that expanding the existing Chennai airport is unfeasible due to urbanization. The government maintains that the new airport is essential for the state’s economic development and has promised to consider feedback from leaders like Vijay.

Police heavily monitored Vijay’s visit, restricting him to controlled conditions to prevent disruptions. Despite the constraints, Vijay used the platform to amplify the farmers’ voices, asserting that public opposition to the project reflects a loss of trust in the government. Farmers expressed hope that Vijay’s involvement would pressure authorities to reconsider the project.

As protests continue, Vijay’s stance has brought attention to the conflict between development and environmental preservation, with many rallying behind his call for justice for Parandur’s farmers.

