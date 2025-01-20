Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Vijay Stands With Farmers, Criticizes DMK Over Parandur Airport Plan

Actor Vijay met farmers in Parandur, opposing the airport project affecting farmlands. He urged the government to relocate the project, criticized DMK’s contradictory policies, and promised continued support for the farmers’ cause.

Vijay Stands With Farmers, Criticizes DMK Over Parandur Airport Plan

Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) founder Vijay has firmly opposed the proposed Parandur airport project, siding with farmers and environmental activists. On Monday, Vijay met with villagers in Parandur and 12 neighboring villages, expressing solidarity with their 910-day protest against the airport’s construction. He criticized the government’s decision to acquire fertile farmland for the project, calling it a betrayal of people’s trust.

During his visit to a private resort in Parandur, Vijay addressed the crowd atop his caravan, describing farmers as the backbone of the nation. He reminded the audience of his first political meeting in Vikravandi, where TVK resolved to oppose the project. While acknowledging the need for development, he emphasized that infrastructure projects should not come at the expense of agrarian livelihoods and ecosystems.

Vijay also condemned the ruling DMK government for their contradictory stance on environmental issues. He pointed out that while they opposed tungsten mining in Arittapatti near Madurai on ecological grounds, they now support the Parandur airport project, which poses similar risks. “When in opposition, the DMK stood with farmers. Now, in power, they have turned against them,” Vijay remarked.

Addressing the crowd in Ekanapuram, Vijay accused the government of prioritizing vested interests over public welfare. He criticized both state and Union governments for continuing with the land acquisition plans despite protests, urging them to relocate the project to a less disruptive area. “A decision to build an airport by destroying 90% of the agrarian land in this place can only be taken by an anti-people government,” he declared.

The Parandur airport project, proposed to address Tamil Nadu’s growing air traffic, has sparked widespread protests due to concerns about its environmental and social impact. Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu defended the project, stating that expanding the existing Chennai airport is unfeasible due to urbanization. The government maintains that the new airport is essential for the state’s economic development and has promised to consider feedback from leaders like Vijay.

Police heavily monitored Vijay’s visit, restricting him to controlled conditions to prevent disruptions. Despite the constraints, Vijay used the platform to amplify the farmers’ voices, asserting that public opposition to the project reflects a loss of trust in the government. Farmers expressed hope that Vijay’s involvement would pressure authorities to reconsider the project.

As protests continue, Vijay’s stance has brought attention to the conflict between development and environmental preservation, with many rallying behind his call for justice for Parandur’s farmers.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief As Supreme Court Haults Criminal Proceedings In Defamation Case

Filed under

Parandur airport project Vijay supports farmers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Trump’s Use Of Executive Orders: A Tool To Reshape U.S. Policy Without Congressional Action

Trump’s Use Of Executive Orders: A Tool To Reshape U.S. Policy Without Congressional Action

Biden Grants Pardons To Fauci And Milley To Protect Against Potential Retaliation From Trump

Biden Grants Pardons To Fauci And Milley To Protect Against Potential Retaliation From Trump

‘Judgement Should Be Welcomed’ Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Responds To RG Kar Case Verdict

‘Judgement Should Be Welcomed’ Congress Leader Salman Khurshid Responds To RG Kar Case Verdict

China Executes Man Behind One of The Deadliest Rampage That Killed 35 In Zhuhai

China Executes Man Behind One of The Deadliest Rampage That Killed 35 In Zhuhai

Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter To Centre And Delhi CM Atishi, Urges Immediate Action To Address ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ At AIIMS

Rahul Gandhi Writes Letter To Centre And Delhi CM Atishi, Urges Immediate Action To Address...

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Akshay Kumar’s First Look As Lord Shiva In Kannappa Revealed

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Kangana Ranaut Slams Deepika Padukone’s Role In Padmaavat, Saying It Was “Only To Get Ready”

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Shreya Ghoshal Couldn’t Stop Her Tears After Attending Coldplay’s Concert, Here’s Why!

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over Exaggerating Cancer Treatment

Who Is Rozlyn Khan? Stage 4 Cancer Survivor Takes Brutal Potshots At Hina Khan Over

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All You Need To Know

Saif Ali Khan Attack Case: 72 Hrs Of Manhunt, 300 Cops, 600 CCTV Cameras, All

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox