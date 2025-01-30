Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Viral Video Sparks Outrage At Mahakumbh 2025: Woman Takes Holy Dip In Towel, Criticized Online

A viral video of a woman taking a holy dip in a towel at Mahakumbh 2025 has sparked outrage. Devotees call it disrespectful, while social media erupts in debate.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Viral Video Sparks Outrage At Mahakumbh 2025: Woman Takes Holy Dip In Towel, Criticized Online


A viral video from Mahakumbh 2025 has ignited widespread controversy, leaving devotees furious. The footage shows a woman taking a holy dip in the sacred Ganges while wearing only a thin towel, an act that has not gone down well with many attendees. As the grand religious event continues in Prayagraj, this video has stirred a heated debate on social media, with many calling it an insult to faith and tradition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Traditionally, devotees at Mahakumbh bathe in customary attire, considering it a mark of respect towards the sanctity of the event. The girl’s choice of clothing before taking the dip has sparked strong reactions, with many expressing their disappointment and anger. The video, which quickly gained traction, faced harsh criticism, leading the woman to disable the comment section on her post to avoid further backlash.

Amid this controversy, Mahakumbh 2025 continues to be a spiritual and cultural phenomenon, attracting millions from India and beyond. The three major Amrit Snans have already taken place, with breathtaking visuals of the event flooding social media. Bollywood stars and public figures have also joined the celebrations, making headlines. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa was among the attendees, and her stylish appearance at the event became a subject of discussion. Some fans speculated that her presence in a glamorous avatar hinted at an upcoming film, while others trolled her for her modern look at a deeply religious gathering.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

a viral video from the Mahakumbh fair has angered many devotees. The clip shows a girl wearing only a thin towel before taking a dip in the Ganges, which has been widely criticized on social media. Many expressed their displeasure, considering it disrespectful to the sacred tradition where devotees typically bathe in traditional attire. As the controversy escalated, the girl disabled the comment section of her video.

Traditionally, devotees at Mahakumbh bathe in customary attire, considering it a mark of respect towards the sanctity of the event. The girl’s choice of clothing before taking the dip has sparked strong reactions, with many expressing their disappointment and anger. The video, which quickly gained traction, faced harsh criticism, leading the woman to disable the comment section on her post to avoid further backlash.

Amid this controversy, Mahakumbh 2025 continues to be a spiritual and cultural phenomenon, attracting millions from India and beyond. The three major Amrit Snans have already taken place, with breathtaking visuals of the event flooding social media. Bollywood stars and public figures have also joined the celebrations, making headlines. Bhojpuri actress Monalisa was among the attendees, and her stylish appearance at the event became a subject of discussion. Some fans speculated that her presence in a glamorous avatar hinted at an upcoming film, while others trolled her for her modern look at a deeply religious gathering.

While Mahakumbh remains a testament to unwavering faith and devotion, viral incidents like these bring discussions about modern influences at traditional events. With millions taking part in the sacred rituals, devotees continue to emphasize the importance of preserving the dignity and sanctity of this grand spiritual gathering.

ALSO READ: Massive Turnout At Mahakumbh: Over 5.51 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip At Sangam

Filed under

Amrit Snan Mahakumbh 2025 prayagraj viral video controversy

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

What Is The Significance Of The Economic Survey ?

What Is The Significance Of The Economic Survey ?

The Modi Era: HM Amit Shah Launches Book ‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’

The Modi Era: HM Amit Shah Launches Book ‘Indian Renaissance: The Modi Decade’

How To Download The Economic Survey 2025

How To Download The Economic Survey 2025

What Is The Economic Survey And Why Is It Released A Day Before The Budget?

What Is The Economic Survey And Why Is It Released A Day Before The Budget?

UPS Stock Plunges 7% After Shocking 50% Cut In Amazon Business: What’s Next For The Shipping Giant?

UPS Stock Plunges 7% After Shocking 50% Cut In Amazon Business: What’s Next For The...

Entertainment

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Christopher Nolan Reunites With Benny Safdie For ‘The Odyssey’ Adaptation

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox