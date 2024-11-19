Vladimir Putin To Visit India Soon, Kremlin Confirms Official Plan

This visit will likely underscore the ongoing diplomatic and strategic relationship between Russia and India, with both nations collaborating in various sectors, including defense and trade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India soon, with preparations underway for the foreign trip. Kremlin sources confirmed that the visit is in the works, and the official dates are expected to be shared shortly. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the development, saying, “Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India soon. We are working on the dates,” as reported by news agency Sputnik.

This announcement follows the warm invitation extended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent summit, where he invited Putin to visit India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, scheduled for next year. The invitation marks a significant gesture in the continued diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The confirmation of the visit comes after a recent meeting between the two leaders in Kazan, where PM Modi was warmly welcomed by President Putin. Putin expressed appreciation for India’s support, saying that the Russia-India relationship “does not require translation.” The bilateral meeting lasted for more than two hours, and sources revealed that the discussions were extensive.

In addition to fostering diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s readiness to assist in the early restoration of peace in Ukraine. As the war in Ukraine, which began in February 2022, approaches its third year, India remains committed to supporting efforts toward peace and stability in the region.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on Putin’s upcoming visit, as it holds the potential to deepen the already strong ties between Russia and India.

