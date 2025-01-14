Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Walmik Karad’s Mother Protests Outside Police Station In Beed, Seeks His Release

In Maharashtra’s Beed district, the mother of extortion case accused Walmik Karad staged a sit-in protest on Tuesday outside the Parli city police station, demanding his release.

Meanwhile, some of Karad’s supporters climbed a stone tower in the city to intensify the protest. Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was arrested on December 31, 2024, in connection with an extortion case linked to the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village.

Parubai Karad, Walmik’s mother, reached the police station in the morning, declaring that she would not leave until her son was released. Speaking to reporters, she said, “My son has not done anything and he should be released. Even if my life ends, I will not get up from here.” When questioned about the serious charges against her son, she responded, “I don’t know who is doing this, but this is all fake.”

Parubai further alleged that BJP MLA Suresh Dhas and NCP (SP) MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, both from Beed district, were responsible for framing her son and demanded their arrest. The officer in charge of Parli police station did not respond to calls for comment on the matter.

While Parubai continued her protest outside the police station, Karad’s supporters gathered at Rani Laxmibai Chowk, where they climbed a decorative stone tower and shouted slogans demanding his release. They also called for action against Dhas and Kshirsagar.

The case dates back to December 9, 2024, when Santosh Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and murdered. Preliminary investigations revealed that Deshmukh had attempted to block an extortion attempt aimed at an energy company operating a windmill project in the region.

The Kej police have arrested seven suspects in connection with the murder, while another accused remains at large. Although Walmik Karad has been arrested in the extortion case, the family of the slain sarpanch is demanding that he be named as a suspect in the murder case as well.

The escalating protests, coupled with allegations against local political figures, have intensified tensions in the district. With demands for justice growing louder, all eyes are now on the authorities to see how they handle the situation.

