Tuesday, December 3, 2024
WATCH Viral Video: Groom Runs for Life, Jumps off Horse Cart As 2 Men Fire Shots at Him During ‘Baraat’

In a chilling incident in Madhya Pradesh, two men opened fire at a groom during his baraat in Gwalior, narrowly missing their target, as seen in a viral video. Meanwhile, in Telangana, a separate road accident involving a tipper truck and a motorcycle left the bike engulfed in flames, as footage of the collision also surfaced online.

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, two men on a motorcycle reportedly fired shots at a groom during his ‘baraat’ (marriage procession) in Gwalior. A video capturing the moment has gone viral, showing the groom narrowly avoiding the gunfire by quickly bending down.

Viral video of the groom

The incident occurred on the night of December 2, in the Janakganj area of Gwalior. CCTV footage of the incident shows the baraat passing down the street, with the groom seated in a decorated horse cart (baggi). Suddenly, two individuals on a motorcycle approach and open fire at the groom. However, the video reveals that the shooters missed their target as the groom swiftly ducked and ran to escape the danger. The attackers are then seen fleeing the scene.

Telangana viral video

In a separate and equally disturbing incident, a road accident in Telangana has also gained attention after a motorcycle caught fire following a collision with a tipper truck. The incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, December 1, at the Narsapur intersection in the Tupran area, leaving the rider, identified as Dasarath, seriously injured. The moment of impact, as captured on CCTV, shows the truck hitting the motorcycle as it made a left turn at the intersection. The impact caused the bike to fall and subsequently catch fire. The chilling footage has surfaced online, showing the truck running over the bike before the fire ignited.

Tipper truck overturns after colliding with a motorcycle

In a disturbing incident in Telangana, a tipper truck overturned after colliding with a motorcycle at the Narsapur intersection in the Tupran town of Medak district. The motorcycle was completely destroyed in the accident, and local media channel Telugu Scribe shared the footage on social media. The channel reported that the tipper truck overturned after striking the bike.

This incident adds to a series of tragic events in the region. Earlier this month, another truck accident in Rangareddy district resulted in the deaths of three people. The speeding vehicle ran over several vegetable vendors, killing three and injuring several others. Police investigations suggested that brake failure might have contributed to the tragic accident. The victims were identified as Ramulu and Prema from Aluru and Sujata from Khanapur.

Read More: Watch: Bihar Officer Assaults Young Badminton Player; Faces Bachlash As Video Goes Viral

