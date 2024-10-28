We Were Attacked And We Were Non-Responsive – Jaishankar On 26/11

On November 26, 2008, ten terrorists from the Pakistan-sponsored Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a series of coordinated and brutal attacks across Mumbai. These attacks are considered one of the deadliest terrorist incidents in India’s history, resulting in the deaths of 166 people and injuring over 300 others. The terrorists targeted multiple high-profile locations, including the iconic Taj Palace Hotel, the Oberoi Trident, and Nariman House, as well as a busy train station, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The coordinated nature of these attacks created widespread chaos and panic, capturing global attention and drawing condemnation from countries around the world.

Jaishankar on India’s Response

In a recent statement, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar emphasized the need for a stronger response to terrorism in light of the 26/11 attacks. He noted, “We should not have a repeat of what happened in Mumbai. That there was a terror attack and there was no response. Mumbai is a symbol of counter-terrorism for India and the world.” This statement underscores a growing sentiment within the Indian government that a more assertive approach to counter-terrorism is essential, particularly in a world where the threat of radical extremism persists.

India’s Stance on Terrorism

Jaishankar elaborated on India’s commitment to fighting terrorism, asserting, “People know that India is standing strong against terrorism. We are today leaders in fighting terrorism. When we talk of zero tolerance against terror, it is clear that when somebody does something, there will be a response.” This assertion reflects India’s determination to adopt a proactive stance in counter-terrorism efforts, signaling that the nation will not hesitate to respond decisively to threats.

Historical Context and Criticism

Jaishankar’s remarks are part of a broader conversation about India’s national security policy in the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks. In April of this year, he referred to comments made by the national security advisor of the previous UPA government, who stated, “After the Mumbai attacks, we sat, we debated. We considered all the options. Then we decided to do nothing and the justification was that we felt that the cost of attacking Pakistan was more than not doing so.” This admission reveals the contentious debate surrounding national security strategies in India and highlights the challenges faced by policymakers in balancing diplomatic relations and security imperatives.

The BJP, which was in opposition during the 2008 attacks, has consistently criticized the Congress party for its inaction against the perpetrators of the attacks. The political discourse surrounding the 26/11 attacks reflects broader concerns about national security and the need for a united front against terrorism. Critics argue that a stronger, more decisive response could have potentially deterred future attacks and sent a clear message to terrorist organizations.

The Attacks Revisited

The memory of the 26/11 attacks continues to resonate deeply within Indian society. The attacks serve as a painful reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism and the complexities of addressing it. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive during the attacks, was executed in November 2012 after a highly publicized trial. His prosecution highlighted the challenges involved in dealing with terrorism legally and politically, as well as the emotional toll on the victims’ families.

As India reflects on the lessons learned from the 26/11 attacks, the government remains focused on strengthening its counter-terrorism efforts and enhancing its security infrastructure. Initiatives to improve intelligence sharing, bolster maritime security, and foster international cooperation are critical to ensuring that such tragedies do not recur. Ultimately, the memory of 26/11 serves not only as a call to action for the Indian government but also as a reminder for the global community to unite against the threat of terrorism.

