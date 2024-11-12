Wedding Season Begins Nationwide From Today – 50,000 Weddings Held In Delhi

On the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, around 50,000 weddings were celebrated in Delhi today, marking the beginning of the wedding season, which will continue until December 16.

On the auspicious occasion of Dev Uthani Ekadashi, around 50,000 weddings were celebrated in Delhi today, marking the beginning of the wedding season, which will continue until December 16.

This season’s first phase will span 18 days, with approximately 4.8 million weddings expected across the country, including around 450,000 in Delhi alone. This massive surge in weddings is anticipated to significantly boost economic activity, filling Delhi and the rest of the country with the sounds of celebrations for the next month.

In addition to weddings, Tulsi Vivah ceremonies were also held today at temples and various venues nationwide. Tulsi, closely associated with Lord Vishnu, is married to his Shaligram form on this day, which is considered highly auspicious.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General and Chandni Chowk MP Shri Praveen Khandelwal explained that, according to ancient texts, Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month rest on Dev Uthani Ekadashi, and from this day onward, auspicious events such as weddings can begin. This wedding season is set to bring an upswing in trade in sectors like clothing, jewelry, decorations, electronics, furniture, gifts, and catering. Service providers in a wide range of fields also benefit from this season, creating numerous employment opportunities. According to CAIT’s estimates, this wedding season is expected to generate over Rs 6 lakh crore in economic activity, thereby strengthening the nation’s economic and social framework.

He also stated that it reflects the importance of participation of “Sanatan economy” in Indian economy, emphasising that this wedding season will not only be beneficial for traders but will also make a significant contribution to all sectors of the economy. “We hope this season brings joy and prosperity to all traders and communities,” he said.

CAIT National President, B.C. Bhartia added that, with high expectations for strong sales during the wedding season, traders across the country have made extensive preparations. In anticipation of large customer volumes, merchants are ensuring all necessary arrangements are in place. He noted that around 20% of wedding expenses are borne by the families of the bride and groom, while 80% goes to various service providers involved in wedding arrangements. Thus, purchases made during the wedding season contribute significantly to maintaining liquidity in the market.

ALSO READ: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Jaishankar, Odisha CM Unveil Official Website