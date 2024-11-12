Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Jaishankar, Odisha CM Unveil Official Website

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi launch the official website for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, set for 2025.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Jaishankar, Odisha CM Unveil Official Website

The much-awaited website for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention was launched on Tuesday, when Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar kicked off the event to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8-10, 2025. The event has been billed as a giant step forward in the government’s efforts to deepen its relationship with the Indian diaspora which stands at over 35 million members globally.

The convention of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is one of the flagship events of the Indian government and provides a very significant platform for connection with and celebration of overseas Indians and their roles in the development of the country. Through this convention, India aims to foster deeper connections to its global community, showing the pivotal role the diaspora plays in India’s growth.

During the launch ceremony, S. Jaishankar highlighted the diaspora’s centrality in the progress India is making to date. “The Government attaches topmost priority to the welfare of the Indian Diaspora,” he said. In his speech, he also explained that Narendra Modi’s habitual engagement with the Indian community worldwide spelled and further underscores the strength of the bonds between India and its global citizens. Those ties have been well supported throughout the growth of this country of theirs.

MUST READ: Waqf Board Encroaching Land, Time For Reforms’: Amit Shah In Jharkhand

The theme for the forthcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 is “Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat” or Developed India. It is indeed well in keeping with the vision of the nation becoming a global economic power house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the event that also has a youth version, it is organized in association with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. This edition of the conclave would make the national narrative of progress and innovation more relatable to the younger diasporic members.

The President, Droupadi Murmu, will also address the conclave by presenting the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards that recognize the distinguished contributions of the diasporic members, and also grace the valedictory session thereby giving a dignified sense to the event.

The launch of the website marks the beginning of the registration process of the convention for 2025. The portal at pbdindia.gov.in shall enable participants to register while allowing them to view an exhaustive schedule of the convention and all events that are proposed to be held as part of this convention. The government hereby invites all its members of the Indian diaspora to visit the state of Odisha, witness this major event, and discover the vast array of historic, cultural, and spiritual legacies that Odisha boasts of and will be on full display in the course of the convention.

Chief Minister Majhi appealed to the diaspora to participate in the event passionately and told them that Odisha’s vibrant culture and historical importance will be something no one would like to miss. The state has joined hands in hosting the event, which speaks for Odisha’s importance on the global map, more so as a destination for cultural and educational exchanges.

The Indian diaspora would never forget the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, coming together to strengthen bonds, celebrate achievements, and envision a future where both the leaders in India and its global community would cooperate effectively with each other.

ALSO READ: Air India Becomes India’s Largest International Carrier After Vistara Merger; Know The Numbers

Filed under

Bhubaneswar convention odisha cm pravasi bharatiya divas S Jaishankar
