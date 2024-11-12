Home
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Waqf Board of land encroachment and emphasized the need for reforms within the board and amendments to the related Act.

‘Waqf Board Encroaching Land, Time For Reforms’: Amit Shah In Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused the Waqf Board of land encroachment and emphasized the need for reforms within the board and amendments to the related Act, as reported by agencies.

Implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) inevitable

While addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand’s Baghmara, Shah stated that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is inevitable and necessary to curb infiltration, assuring tribal communities that they would be excluded from its scope.

He claimed that the Waqf Board has a tendency to encroach on land, alleging that it had seized village assets in Karnataka, including land belonging to temples, farmers, and villagers. Shah posed the question of whether reforms to the Waqf Board are necessary.

Congress oppose changes to the Waqf Board

Shah further criticized Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that both oppose the proposed changes to the Waqf Board. He reportedly expressed that despite their opposition, the BJP would pass the Bill to amend the Waqf Act.

In his remarks at the rally, Shah also stated that “trainloads of illegal immigrants will be sent to Bangladesh” if the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand, accusing the current Hemant Soren-led government of using infiltrators as a vote bank. He reinforced the BJP’s commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code to prevent infiltration in Jharkhand, with the assurance that tribal communities would remain unaffected.

Mineral-based industries in Jharkhand

Shah also pledged that a BJP-led government would work to make Jharkhand the most prosperous state in the country within five years. He promised that funds allegedly misappropriated by JMM-Congress leaders would be recovered and reinvested in the state treasury. Shah expressed intentions to establish mineral-based industries in Jharkhand to create employment opportunities, aiming to reduce migration to other states.

The elections for Jharkhand’s 81-member assembly are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with vote counting set for November 23.

With inputs froms agencies

Read More: Jharkhand Gears Up For First Phase of Assembly Elections: All Arrangements In Place

amit shah Amit Shah Jharkhand Jharkhand elections ucc Uniform Civil Code Waqf Board
