Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Jharkhand Gears Up For First Phase of Assembly Elections: All Arrangements In Place

Jharkhand prepares for the first phase of Assembly elections on Nov 13, with 43 constituencies voting. Over 15,000 polling stations, 200+ security forces, and 683 candidates involved.

Jharkhand Gears Up For First Phase of Assembly Elections: All Arrangements In Place

Ahead of the first phase of the much-awaited Assembly elections in Jharkhand, intensive preparations have been made by the authorities to ensure the poll process is smooth and secure. The November 13 first-phase polling will cover 43 constituencies in the state. Election officials and security forces are continuing hectic preparations for the completion of the entire process with their combined effort.

Thousands of poll officials and security personnel have been shifted to manage the different aspects of the poll. Polling parties have been deployed to their respective polling booths in the state, which have been identified as sensitive zones. Till now, the polling teams, flown in by Indian Air Force helicopters, have reportedly covered 194 of the 225 identified sensitive booths. The remaining 30 booths are likely to receive polling officials today.

To reach these sensitive booths, strategic locations have been utilized in the districts of West Singhbhum, Latehar, Lohardaga, Garhwa, and Gumla. Maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of voters has been the prime concern of the authorities, as security concerns are on the rise in these areas.

Polling Infrastructure And Voter Mobilization

A total of 15,344 polling stations have been established across Jharkhand to accommodate its massive electorate. Over 200 companies of security forces have been deployed at important locations to maintain law and order during the election, besides securing the integrity of the electoral process.

With a voter base surpassing 13.7 million, the elections in Jharkhand are considered one of the most significant turning points in the state’s political journey. The contest features a group of candidates from various sections of society, including 683 candidates, with 73 women, vying for seats in this round of polls.

While the first phase is set to begin tomorrow, Jharkhand voters are scheduled to vote in the second phase on November 20 in 38 more constituencies. Both phases of polling will be followed by counting on November 23.

The current Chief Minister, Hemant Soren, whose term ends on January 5, 2025, is at the helm. The state government of Jharkhand was elected in 2019 with a coalition of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Indian National Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), with Soren continuing as Chief Minister.

Filed under

hemant soren Jharkhand Jharkhand Assembly Elections national news
