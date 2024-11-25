What Is Constitution Day? Here Are Top 10 Interesting Facts About The Indian Constitution You Didn’t Know

Inspired by Ireland's Constitution, the Directive Principles of State Policy guide the government in formulating policies and laws aimed at creating a just society. Although not legally enforceable, they influence governmental decision-making.

The Constitution of India stands as the supreme law of the country, laying down the framework for its legal and political system. Understanding its essential features provides a deeper appreciation for the document that guides India’s governance and daily life.

What Is Constitution Day?

Constitution Day, or ‘Samvidhan Divas’, is observed annually on November 26th in India to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India officially adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26th, 1950.

Key facts about the Constitution of India:

1. The Longest Written Constitution

The Indian Constitution is the longest written constitution of any independent nation globally. It comprises 448 articles, divided into 25 parts, 12 schedules, and has undergone 104 amendments as of now.

2. Inspirations from Other Constitutions

India’s Constitution draws from several global sources, including the British, American, Irish, and Canadian constitutions. For instance, the concept of Fundamental Rights is borrowed from the U.S. Constitution. Some of the other influences are:

Directive Principles of State Policy – Ireland

Fundamental Rights – U.S. Constitution

Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity (Preamble) – France

Five-Year Plans – USSR

Preamble – United States of America

Procedure established by Law – Japan

3. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Key Role

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, regarded as the “Father of the Indian Constitution,” was the Chairman of the Drafting Committee and played a pivotal role in shaping the Constitution’s structure and content.

4. Handwritten and Decorated

The original Indian Constitution was handwritten in both Hindi and English. The documents were beautifully illustrated by artists from Shantiniketan, with Nandalal Bose overseeing the artistic direction.

5. Preamble as the Foundation

The Preamble of the Indian Constitution defines its core ideals—Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity. It serves as the guiding statement for the principles and objectives that the Constitution upholds.

6. Fundamental Rights and Duties

The Constitution guarantees Fundamental Rights that safeguard individual freedoms and liberties. The 42nd Amendment introduced Fundamental Duties, emphasizing the importance of citizens’ responsibilities toward patriotism and national unity.

7. Flexibility and Rigid Elements

The Constitution of India is characterized by both flexibility and rigidity. While some provisions can be amended by a simple majority, others require a special majority in Parliament to modify.

8. A Fusion of Federal and Unitary Features

India’s Constitution establishes a federal system but maintains a strong central government. It incorporates both federal and unitary elements to ensure national unity and cohesion.

9. Directive Principles of State Policy

Inspired by Ireland’s Constitution, the Directive Principles of State Policy guide the government in formulating policies and laws aimed at creating a just society. Although not legally enforceable, they influence governmental decision-making.

10. Basic Structure Doctrine

In the landmark 1973 Kesavananda Bharati case, the Supreme Court of India established the Basic Structure Doctrine, which holds that certain fundamental features of the Constitution cannot be altered by amendments, thus preserving its core principles.