What Is Prashant Kishor’s Fee For Election Strategy? He Reveals Amis Bihar By-Election

Prashant Kishor, Jan Suraj’s convenor and noted election strategist, recently revealed that he charges over ₹100 crore for advising political parties or leaders during elections. Kishor disclosed his fee on October 31 while campaigning for the upcoming by-elections in Bihar.

At a public gathering in Belaganj, Kishor addressed the crowd, including members of the Muslim community, discussing questions frequently asked about the funding of his campaigns. “People often wonder where the resources come from,” he explained, adding, “Currently, ten state governments operate based on my strategies.”

Kishor further elaborated on his financial independence by saying, “With a fee of ₹100 crore or more for a single election strategy, I can easily fund my campaign for two years. Setting up tents and canopies is no challenge for me.”

For the upcoming by-elections in Bihar, Jan Suraj has fielded candidates across four assembly seats: Mohammad Amjad in Belaganj, Jitendra Paswan in Imamganj, Sushil Kumar Singh Kushwaha in Ramgarh, and Kiran Singh in Tarari. The elections are scheduled for November 13, with results expected on November 23.

The by-elections are set to be a significant event, and Kishor’s remarks have added a spotlight to his campaign efforts and the candidates of Jan Suraj across Bihar’s four assembly constituencies.

