Friday, December 27, 2024
When Henry Kessinger Called Manmohan Singh ‘Statesman With A Vision’

Delivering the commendation address, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger described him as a statesman of “vision, persistence, and integrity.”

When Henry Kessinger Called Manmohan Singh ‘Statesman With A Vision’

On December 26, 2024, India and the world bid farewell to Dr. Manmohan Singh, one of the most distinguished leaders in modern history. An economist, statesman, and a beacon of integrity, Dr. Singh’s contributions to India’s economic and political landscape remain unparalleled.

Henry Kissinger’s description of Dr. Singh as a statesman of “vision, persistence, and integrity” resonates deeply as we reflect on his legacy. These qualities defined his leadership and left an indelible mark on the nation and the world.

The 2010 World Statesman Award: A Testament to Leadership

Among the numerous accolades Dr. Singh received during his lifetime, the 2010 World Statesman Award by the Appeal of Conscience Foundation stands out as a testament to his vision and statesmanship. This interfaith coalition, dedicated to promoting mutual understanding, tolerance, and peace, honored Dr. Singh for his unwavering commitment to these values.

India’s Ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar, accepted the award on his behalf at a glittering ceremony in New York. In his recorded acceptance speech, Dr. Singh eloquently expressed India’s ancient belief in spiritual unity and universal humanism. “India has been guided since ancient times by the fundamental belief that while spiritual expression takes many forms and the journey for universal truth takes many paths, we are all united by our highest values, ideals, and our inherent humanism,” he said.

Praise from Global Leaders

Dr. Singh’s vision and leadership earned him praise from leaders worldwide. Delivering the commendation address, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger described him as a statesman of “vision, persistence, and integrity.” Kissinger lauded Dr. Singh for his role in India’s economic transformation, highlighting his ability to combine humility with decisive leadership.

Under Secretary of State William Burns conveyed the US Government’s admiration, noting, “A man of even temperament, and remarkable modesty and humility, Prime Minister Singh has demonstrated clear vision and steely determination as a leader, bringing great benefit to India and to the rest of the world.”

A Legacy of Peace and Prosperity

Dr. Singh’s leadership extended beyond India’s borders. He championed regional cooperation and called for greater roles for India and other nations in bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan. His advocacy for mutual understanding and economic collaboration was rooted in his belief in a globally integrated and interdependent world.

Meera Shankar’s words at the ceremony capture the essence of Dr. Singh’s legacy: “In honouring Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, the Appeal of Conscience Foundation has honoured a leader of extraordinary statesmanship, vision, and intellect who is guiding the destiny of the world’s largest democracy.”

A Life to Celebrate

Dr. Manmohan Singh’s journey from an academic economist to the helm of the world’s largest democracy is a story of resilience, intellect, and dedication. He leaves behind a legacy of economic reforms, global diplomacy, and an unyielding commitment to democratic values.

As we mourn his loss, we find solace in Henry Kissinger’s words, which encapsulate Dr. Singh’s enduring legacy: a leader of “vision, persistence, and integrity.” His life continues to inspire leaders and citizens alike to strive for integrity, vision, and a better world for all.

Read More : Most Memorable Quotes Of India’s Former PM Manmohan Singh

Filed under

Dr Manmohan Singh Dr Manmohan Singh Death

