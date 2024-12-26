Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India, believed history would judge him more favorably than critics of his time. One of the main architects of India's economic reforms, his legacy has been transformative policies and social welfare programs. Revisiting his top quotes.

Manmohan Singh, India’s former Prime Minister and the pioneer of its economic liberalization, died at the age of 92. He was a man of few words but intellectually powerful, leaving behind a transformative legacy that changed the economic and social landscape of India. A man of few words, his iconic statements encapsulated his unwavering commitment to the nation.

In July 1991, as finance minister of India, he was catapulted into action in the midst of the country’s most severe financial crisis. Foreign reserves were dwindling and inflation spiraling when he began sweeping economic reforms. Quoting Victor Hugo in his maiden budget speech, he said:

“India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome.”

These words marked the beginning of India’s liberalization journey, privatization, and globalization. Singh dismantled License Raj, invited foreign investment, and opened new avenues of economic frontiers; he pulled the nation away from the edge of collapse and took it on the path towards being a global economic goliath.

Steering India Through Historic Social Reforms

As Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, Singh headed the Congress-led UPA government with a focus on inclusive growth. He championed landmark initiatives such as MNREGA, the Right to Education Act, Aadhaar, and Direct Benefit Transfers. While his leadership has been widely acclaimed, controversy and criticism have also attended his tenure.

Amid allegations of corruption and being labeled a “weak Prime Minister,” Singh responded in his signature composed manner, stating in 2014:

“I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media.”

Singh was unafraid to critique policies he disagreed with, even during his retirement. He famously described the 2016 demonetization as a “monumental management failure” and criticized the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax as a “twin blow to the economy.”

In his reflections on Indian politics, he quoted Abraham Lincoln, demonstrating his timeless wisdom:

“You can fool some people for all time, all people for some time, but not all people for all time.”

The Final Farewell

On December 26, 2024, Singh was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after a sudden health decline. Later, the former Prime Minister was declared dead. AIIMS released an official statement detailing his demise:

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived.”

From rescuing India’s economy in its darkest hour to leading pivotal reforms, Manmohan Singh’s life was a testament to quiet resolve and visionary leadership. His words, “Promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep,” remain a beacon for a nation forever indebted to his service.

