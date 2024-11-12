Who is Kerala’s ‘Collector Bro’? IAS Officer Suspended For Indiscipline

N Prasanth, who earned the affectionate title “Collector Bro” during his tenure as the Kozhikode District Collector, is known for his innovative use of social media.

The Kerala government has suspended two high-ranking IAS officers, citing disciplinary issues. This decision follows a report submitted by State Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan. Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare Department Special Secretary N Prasanth, widely known as “Collector Bro” in Kerala’s media and social circles, and Industries and Commerce Director K Gopalakrishnan, a 2013 batch officer, were the two officials suspended in this high-profile case.

Who is Kerala’s ‘Collector Bro’?

N Prasanth, who earned the affectionate title “Collector Bro” during his tenure as the Kozhikode District Collector, is known for his innovative use of social media and impactful public welfare programs. His progressive initiatives include Compassionate Kozhikode, a mental health initiative driven by community volunteers, and Operation Sulaimani, which brought local hotels and restaurants together to provide free meals for the hungry.

In 2018, Prasanth played a critical role in coordinating rescue efforts during Kerala’s devastating floods. At the time, he was the Deputy Secretary in the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and used his tech skills to set up a Facebook group, Flood Technology Support Kerala 2018, along with multiple WhatsApp groups. These groups connected volunteers and tech experts to help with rescue and relief, earning him praise for his rapid mobilization of resources in the midst of a natural disaster.

Why Was ‘Collector Bro’ Suspended?

The decision to suspend N Prasanth came after he publicly criticized a senior IAS officer on social media. In his recent posts, Prasanth alleged that Additional Chief Secretary A Jayathilak was orchestrating baseless reports to tarnish his reputation, going so far as to label him a “special reporter.”

“I generally avoid discussing government matters in public,” Prasanth stated, but added that he felt compelled to share “important facts” about Jayathilak, citing the public’s right to information. He maintained that his intent was not to target individuals but to address issues he felt the public had a right to know. This response followed media reports claiming that several files related to the SC/ST welfare scheme Unnathi had gone missing during Prasanth’s tenure as CEO of the program.

According to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Prasanth’s social media posts criticizing a senior official amounted to a breach of discipline and decorum expected from civil servants, leading to the suspension based on recommendations from the Chief Secretary’s report.

Who is K Gopalakrishnan, and Why Was He Suspended?

Alongside Prasanth, Industries and Commerce Director K Gopalakrishnan also faced suspension. Gopalakrishnan, a 2013 batch officer, was accused of creating WhatsApp groups based on religious affiliations, which raised concerns about potential biases and inappropriate conduct in official capacities. The government deemed this behavior as violating established norms for public officials.

While the details surrounding the purpose of these WhatsApp groups remain undisclosed, the Chief Secretary’s report highlighted them as a breach of impartiality and discipline. This incident follows other similar cases where public officials in various states have faced action over alleged inappropriate use of social media and messaging platforms in ways that compromise their official responsibilities.

Public Reactions and Broader Implications for Civil Service

The suspension of two prominent officials has stirred both support and criticism. Many in Kerala’s civil society view the actions as an essential step in maintaining discipline within the ranks of public administration, emphasizing that social media and digital platforms must be used responsibly by public servants. However, others express concern over what they see as growing restrictions on government officers who use online platforms to communicate with the public transparently.

The suspension of “Collector Bro,” known for his grassroots initiatives and strong public image, has particularly sparked debate. Supporters argue that Prasanth’s approach brought government closer to the people, while critics suggest his methods were occasionally in conflict with the expected decorum of his position.

Kerala’s Government on the Fine Line Between Transparency and Discipline

The suspensions of Prasanth and Gopalakrishnan highlight the Kerala government’s stance on maintaining a balance between transparency and discipline among civil servants. While government officials are encouraged to interact with the public and promote openness, there is a clear expectation to uphold decorum, especially regarding internal matters.

With Kerala’s Chief Minister and Chief Secretary emphasizing the importance of discipline and professionalism, this recent decision serves as a reminder to civil servants across the state. The government’s message is that while social media can be a tool for positive impact, it must be used responsibly, without compromising official responsibilities or public trust.

As digital platforms continue to play an increasingly central role in how public figures and government officials interact with the public, Kerala’s decision to suspend these two officials underscores the ongoing challenges of defining professional conduct in the digital age.