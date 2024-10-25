Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Younger Brother? Know All About Anmol Bishnoi’s Net Worth And Current Location

Following Lawrence’s arrest in 2015, Anmol formed his own gang with local youth from Abohar, which quickly gained a reputation for high-profile crimes, attracting law enforcement's attention.

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Younger Brother? Know All About Anmol Bishnoi’s Net Worth And Current Location

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has offered a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, also known by his alias “Bhanu,” the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol reportedly escaped from India using a fake passport, with sightings placing him in Kenya last year and Canada this year.

Anmol is a key suspect in the 2022 murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and has a record with 18 cases filed against him.

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Younger Brother?

Anmol Bishnoi, born in 1999 in the village of Duttaranwali in Punjab’s Abohar tehsil, Firozpur district, is a figure known both as a boxer and a criminal. As the younger sibling of Lawrence Bishnoi, a well-known gangster, Anmol has a history marked by criminal activities that began in his youth. Currently, he is 25 years old.

Family

Anmol is the son of Lovinder Singh and Sunita Bishnoi. His family is infamous, with his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi established in the criminal world. Anmol’s nephew, Sachin Bishnoi, is also believed to be involved in illegal activities.

Education
Growing up in rural Punjab, Anmol attended Sachkhand Convent School in Abohar, where he showed promise as a boxer. Although he enjoyed the sport, he was drawn to the criminal path influenced by his brother. After high school, he briefly attended college in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, before dropping out to join Lawrence’s gang.

Criminal Involvement
Anmol’s criminal record began with minor offenses like theft and extortion during his teenage years, escalating to more severe crimes as he grew older. One pivotal moment in his criminal trajectory was when he learned bomb-making techniques from a specialist in Nepal, which increased his influence.

Following Lawrence’s arrest in 2015, Anmol formed his own gang with local youth from Abohar, which quickly gained a reputation for high-profile crimes, attracting law enforcement’s attention.

In July 2015, Fazilka police apprehended Anmol and his gang, seizing firearms and cash. Despite the arrest, Anmol continued his criminal activities after his release.

Major Crimes

Anmol is linked to several high-profile cases, including:

A ransom demand involving a mobile phone dealer in Muktsar.

His alleged involvement in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

A shooting incident near Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, which garnered media coverage.

Being a suspect in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Where Is Anmol Bishnoi Right Now?

Anmol Bishnoi is currently a fugitive, believed to be hiding outside of India, possibly in Canada. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has placed a ₹10 lakh reward on his capture, making him one of India’s most wanted individuals.

What Is Anmol Bishnoi’s Net Worth?

While Anmol’s net worth isn’t public, his association with various high-stakes criminal activities suggests substantial accumulated wealth through illicit means. His brother Lawrence’s estimated net worth of ₹4 to ₹5 crores (around $500,000 to $625,000) offers some indication of the resources at Anmol’s disposal.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Dana Hits Odisha and West Bengal, No Casualties Reported—A Detailed Recovery Overview 

Filed under

Anmol Bishnoi Lawrence Bishnoi NIA Wanted salman khan Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

IDBI Bank Q2 Results: PAT Up 39% At Rs 1,836 Crore

IDBI Bank Q2 Results: PAT Up 39% At Rs 1,836 Crore

Here’s What We Know About Trump’s Upcoming Podcast With Joe Rogan

Here’s What We Know About Trump’s Upcoming Podcast With Joe Rogan

Construction of the World’s Largest Building ‘The Mukaab’ Begins: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Construction of the World’s Largest Building ‘The Mukaab’ Begins: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Putin Asserts That Deploying North Korean Troops Is Solely Russia’s Internal Matter

Putin Asserts That Deploying North Korean Troops Is Solely Russia’s Internal Matter

Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Why Is Lebanon Grey-Listed By Financilal Watchdogs?

Entertainment

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

Abhishek Bachchan Reveals Belly Scars In First Look From ‘I Want To Talk’

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Teaser Drops: Vikrant Massey Returns as Fearless Journalist

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Murder-For-Hire Charges Filed: Five Accused In Retaliation For King Von’s Murder

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara Property

Katy Perry vs. 85-Year-Old Veteran: The Shocking $5.5 Million Legal Battle Over A Santa Barbara

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Dhanteras 2024: Celebrating Prosperity, Tradition, and the Beginning of Diwali Festivities

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

Karnataka Beaches In Competion With Goa, Will Now Permit Alcohol Sale On Its Beaches

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

CHANEL Celebrates Its Legacy With The Haute Joaillerie Sport Collection

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

The Diwali Home Makeover You Need, Transform Your Living Space

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox