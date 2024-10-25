Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Younger Brother? Know All About Anmol Bishnoi’s Net Worth And Current Location

Following Lawrence’s arrest in 2015, Anmol formed his own gang with local youth from Abohar, which quickly gained a reputation for high-profile crimes, attracting law enforcement's attention.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has offered a reward of ₹10 lakh for information leading to the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, also known by his alias “Bhanu,” the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Anmol reportedly escaped from India using a fake passport, with sightings placing him in Kenya last year and Canada this year.

Anmol is a key suspect in the 2022 murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and has a record with 18 cases filed against him.

Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Younger Brother?

Anmol Bishnoi, born in 1999 in the village of Duttaranwali in Punjab’s Abohar tehsil, Firozpur district, is a figure known both as a boxer and a criminal. As the younger sibling of Lawrence Bishnoi, a well-known gangster, Anmol has a history marked by criminal activities that began in his youth. Currently, he is 25 years old.

Family

Anmol is the son of Lovinder Singh and Sunita Bishnoi. His family is infamous, with his elder brother Lawrence Bishnoi established in the criminal world. Anmol’s nephew, Sachin Bishnoi, is also believed to be involved in illegal activities.

Education

Growing up in rural Punjab, Anmol attended Sachkhand Convent School in Abohar, where he showed promise as a boxer. Although he enjoyed the sport, he was drawn to the criminal path influenced by his brother. After high school, he briefly attended college in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, before dropping out to join Lawrence’s gang.

Criminal Involvement

Anmol’s criminal record began with minor offenses like theft and extortion during his teenage years, escalating to more severe crimes as he grew older. One pivotal moment in his criminal trajectory was when he learned bomb-making techniques from a specialist in Nepal, which increased his influence.

Following Lawrence’s arrest in 2015, Anmol formed his own gang with local youth from Abohar, which quickly gained a reputation for high-profile crimes, attracting law enforcement’s attention.

In July 2015, Fazilka police apprehended Anmol and his gang, seizing firearms and cash. Despite the arrest, Anmol continued his criminal activities after his release.

Major Crimes

Anmol is linked to several high-profile cases, including:

A ransom demand involving a mobile phone dealer in Muktsar.

His alleged involvement in the murder of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

A shooting incident near Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence, which garnered media coverage.

Being a suspect in the murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique.

Where Is Anmol Bishnoi Right Now?

Anmol Bishnoi is currently a fugitive, believed to be hiding outside of India, possibly in Canada. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has placed a ₹10 lakh reward on his capture, making him one of India’s most wanted individuals.

What Is Anmol Bishnoi’s Net Worth?

While Anmol’s net worth isn’t public, his association with various high-stakes criminal activities suggests substantial accumulated wealth through illicit means. His brother Lawrence’s estimated net worth of ₹4 to ₹5 crores (around $500,000 to $625,000) offers some indication of the resources at Anmol’s disposal.