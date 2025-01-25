Who Is Raman Rajamannan? Tribal King From Kerala Invited to Attend Republic Day Celebrations

Raman Rajamannan, the tribal king of Kerala’s Mannan community, has been invited to participate in the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi this Sunday

Raman Rajamannan, the tribal king of Kerala’s Mannan community, has been invited to participate in the 76th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi this Sunday. This marks the first time that a tribal king from the Mannan community has received an invitation to attend such a prestigious national event. The invitation was personally handed over by Kerala’s Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes, OR Kelu, as reported by Mathrubhumi.

Accompanied by his wife, Binumol, Rajamannan has already arrived in Delhi for the event. Their itinerary includes meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and other distinguished dignitaries.

Who is Raman Rajamannan?

Raman Rajamannan, aged 39, serves as the ceremonial leader of the Mannan tribe. Despite his royal title, Rajamannan leads a humble life as a farmer in the Kozhimala tribal settlement in Idukki district, Kerala. He does not live in a palace or use an official vehicle. Instead, he resides in a modest concrete house and shares the responsibility of managing a local temple with his family.

Rajamannan is known for wearing the traditional thalappavu headgear, a symbol of his community’s heritage. While he is honored during community events, he lives just like the rest of his people, working as a farmer. Unlike traditional monarchs, he does not collect taxes or levies from his community. Instead, he relies on voluntary contributions, especially during festive occasions.

Raman Rajamannan: A Modern King with Traditional Values

Rajamannan ascended to the throne in 2012 after succeeding Ariyan Raja Mannan. He is the first literate king of the Mannan tribe, holding an Economics degree from Maharaja’s College in Ernakulam. His story contrasts with the grandeur typically associated with royalty, as he embraces a simple and traditional lifestyle while carrying out his responsibilities as a community leader.

Rajamannan’s life is an embodiment of the simplicity and customs of his community. His royal title does not separate him from his people. Rather, he continues to focus on preserving the traditions of the Mannan tribe, and his leadership is rooted in the values that have been passed down through generations.

The Mannan Community

The Mannan tribal community, which has a population of approximately 3,000 people, is primarily based in 46 settlements across Idukki district. The community’s governance is unique, with Rajamannan at the top as their king. He is supported by a council of 50 ministers, called kaanis, and is assisted by four deputy kings (upa rajas), a prince (ilayaraja), and 13-member committees in each settlement. These committees handle local matters, while the larger council meets several times a year to discuss broader community issues.

The Mannan tribe traces its roots to Tamil Nadu, where their ancestors fled from the Chola-Pandya wars centuries ago. Seeking refuge in the dense forests of Idukki, they established a small kingdom. Traditionally forest dwellers, the community has now shifted mostly to farming, daily wage labor, and employment in the Forest Department.

Mannan Tribe’s Values and Progress

One of the most notable aspects of the Mannan community is their practice of matrilineal inheritance, which places importance on the women in their society. Over time, the Mannans have embraced modern education, and many of the community’s children now attend regular schools, expanding the tribe’s horizons beyond their traditional lifestyle.

Rajamannan’s leadership has also helped foster this integration with the modern world while keeping the essence of their heritage intact. He is a symbol of how the Mannan community is adapting to changing times without losing sight of its roots.

Raman Rajamannan At Republic Day: A Historic Moment for the Mannan Community

Rajamannan’s invitation to the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi is a significant moment not just for him but for the entire Mannan tribe. It highlights the tribe’s continued relevance in modern India and the recognition of their cultural and historical contributions. Rajamannan’s presence at the national celebration serves as a reminder of the rich and diverse heritage that makes up the fabric of India.

As Rajamannan and his wife attend the Republic Day festivities and engage with national leaders, it is a moment of pride for the Mannan community, showcasing their enduring traditions and the ongoing journey toward greater visibility and inclusion in the country’s broader social and cultural narrative.