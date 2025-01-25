Who Is The Chief Guests On 76th Republic Day ? 31 Vibrant Tableaux To Be Presented Tomorrow

India is gearing up for its 76th Republic Day celebration on January 26, 2025, marking the momentous adoption of its constitution in 1950.

India is gearing up for its 76th Republic Day celebration on January 26, 2025, marking the momentous adoption of its constitution in 1950. The theme for this year’s celebration is “Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas” (Golden India – Heritage and Development), emphasizing the nation’s rich cultural heritage alongside its progress and development.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Indonesian President to Attend as Chief Guest

For the 2025 Republic Day celebrations, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto will serve as the chief guest. This invitation is particularly significant, as it coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Indonesia. The decision to invite President Subianto highlights the growing bilateral ties and cooperation between the two nations.

India’s Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh, confirmed that a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will be a part of the Republic Day Parade, making it a historic moment for both nations.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Republic Day Parade

The Republic Day Parade, one of India’s most iconic events, will take place at the Kartavya Path and is set to showcase the nation’s diversity, culture, and strength. A total of 31 vibrant tableaux will represent the various states and union territories, each celebrating the distinct traditions and achievements of different regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will initiate the ceremony by paying tribute at the National War Memorial, a solemn moment honoring the bravery and sacrifice of India’s armed forces.

Notable Past Chief Guests

India’s Republic Day celebrations have traditionally been marked by the presence of distinguished international figures. In recent years, several prominent leaders have had the honor of being chief guests at the event:

2024 : French President Emmanuel Macron visited as the chief guest, hosted by Prime Minister Modi.

: French President Emmanuel Macron visited as the chief guest, hosted by Prime Minister Modi. 2023 : Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was invited to India to be part of the Republic Day celebrations.

: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was invited to India to be part of the Republic Day celebrations. 2021-2022 : Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no chief guests for these two years.

: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no chief guests for these two years. 2020 : Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attended as the chief guest, strengthening India-Brazil ties.

: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro attended as the chief guest, strengthening India-Brazil ties. 2019: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was invited as the chief guest, continuing the tradition of inviting leaders from countries with strong ties to India.

The Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day holds immense importance in India as it commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950, making India a sovereign republic. The day serves as a reminder of the country’s unwavering commitment to the democratic values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. It is a time to reflect on the progress the nation has made while honoring the vision set forth by its founding fathers.

As the 76th Republic Day approaches, the focus is not only on celebrating India’s history and achievements but also on its future growth and the continued strengthening of global partnerships, with Indonesia’s participation standing as a symbol of friendship and collaboration between the two nations.

Also Read: 76th Republic Day: 31 CBI Officers Awarded Police Medals, Here’s The List Of Key Recipients