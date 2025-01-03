His death has prompted widespread outrage, with calls for accountability and better protection for journalists working in conflict-prone areas.

In a tragic incident from Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, a 28-year-old journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, was found murdered on January 5, 2025. Chandrakar, who went missing earlier this week, was discovered in a septic tank on the premises of a local road contractor, police reported.

Details of the Disappearance

Mukesh Chandrakar, a journalist who reported for NDTV and founded the YouTube channel Bastar Junction, went missing on January 1 after receiving a call from the brother of a local contractor. He informed a colleague in Raipur about the meeting before his phones were switched off around 12:30 a.m. that same day.

His brother, Yukesh Chandrakar, also a journalist, filed a missing person’s report on January 2 after Mukesh failed to return home. A special investigative team was formed following the complaint.

The police traced Mukesh’s last known location to a property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar in Chattanpara Basti. Investigators discovered a freshly sealed septic tank at the site. Upon breaking it open, they found Mukesh’s body, bearing injuries to his head and back.

Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav confirmed that multiple individuals, including Suresh Chandrakar, were being questioned. Authorities are investigating whether Mukesh’s death is connected to his recent reporting.

Contributions and Risks as a Journalist

Mukesh Chandrakar had gained recognition for his journalism, notably in 2021, when he played a key role in the release of a CRPF commando taken captive by Maoists. His death has raised concerns about the risks faced by journalists exposing corruption and injustice.

A senior journalist on the tragic matter said, “This tragedy underscores the dangers journalists face in the pursuit of truth. We demand a thorough investigation to ensure justice for Mukesh and his family.”

Reactions from Authorities and Leaders

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai assured that those responsible would face severe consequences. “Mukesh’s loss is a devastating blow to journalism and society. We are committed to arresting the culprits swiftly,” Sai said.

Chhattisgarh Congress President Deepak Baij condemned the incident, expressing concern over the state’s deteriorating law and order. “Journalists are being targeted for impartial reporting. This murder is a grim reminder of the threats to democracy’s fourth pillar,” Baij stated.

The investigation continues as authorities work to unravel the motives behind Mukesh’s murder. His death has prompted widespread outrage, with calls for accountability and better protection for journalists working in conflict-prone areas like Bastar.