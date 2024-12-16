Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
Will Khan Sir Contest Election? Patna’s Khan Sir Breaks Silence | WATCH

Khan Sir said that nobody mistreated him. He also disclosed that he was suffering from health problems for about a month and half of the time, which made it worse during the protest.

Will Khan Sir Contest Election? Patna’s Khan Sir Breaks Silence | WATCH

Patna tutor who is also a popular YouTuber, Khan Sir, recently clarified his stand on the police brutalizing him during the sit in protest against the new policy adopted by the 70th Bihar Public Service Commission’s BPSC Preliminary Examination rules. Khan Sir said that nobody mistreated him. He also disclosed that he was suffering from health problems for about a month and half of the time, which made it worse during the protest.

Khan Sir had been hospitalized after his health deteriorated during the protests at Gardani Bagh, where he went to express his support for students opposing the changes to the BPSC rules. His condition worsened due to dehydration and fever, leading to his hospitalization in Patna.

No Misbehavior by Police, Says Khan Sir

Clarifying the incident, Khan Sir said, “The police did not misbehave with me in any way. I have been unwell for the past 1.5 months. I had planned to seek treatment after the BPSC exam, but when I saw the students being lathi-charged in the morning, I felt it was important to stay and support them. Unfortunately, my health further deteriorated as a result.”

The major issue is regarding the “normalisation process” for BPSC Preliminary Examination, under which most students were misguided. In such situations where the examinations are affected because of several districts or due to more and different difficulty levels in the question paper, then normalisation applies. He mentioned that in case of providing different sets of question papers to different regions, such as Bhagalpur, Buxar, and Shivganj, this would eventually lead to unequal marking, causing an injustice in the result for students.

He further added, “Normalisation should be applicable only to subjects like Mathematics, where such a formula works. However, it can’t be applied to General Studies as it creates discrimination.” Khan Sir also criticized the BPSC’s initial plan, where it was announced that students in 38 districts would receive different question papers. This decision, according to him, caused mental trauma for many students and teachers.

Protests and Final Resolution

Khan Sir said that BPSC had initially argued that paper leaks would be prevented by giving different question papers to the candidates of different regions. However, he said that the suggestion of normalisation was equally worrying. He further added, “The Commission made it evident at the meetings that this concept could not be followed through; they didn’t take us seriously. So, at one point, we had to agitate for our cause to bring them into attention.” This protest was only called off once BPSC released a notification wherein the commission said that only one uniform question paper for all the districts would be followed.

When asked if he planned to enter politics, Khan Sir dismissed the idea, saying, “I don’t want to contest elections. I’m focused on my work as a teacher and the challenges that come with it. I’m tired of constantly answering questions and prefer to stay away from politics.”

The comments by Khan Sir give a clearer picture about his stand on the BPSC issue and his commitment towards his students. His protest actions reflect his deep concern regarding the fairness of the process of the examination, while the personal health issues reflect the toll that the situation has taken on him.

Also Read: Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…': Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

BPSC BPSC Notification Khan Sir Patna Khan Sir

