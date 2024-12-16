Home
Monday, December 16, 2024
‘Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

In a recent tweet that has garnered significant attention, popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh expressed his thoughts on the ongoing debate about the spelling of “Punjab” and the use of the Indian flag. With his characteristic wit and passion, Diljit stood his ground, addressing the social media scrutiny that has followed various mentions of “Punjab” and the flag.

The Tweet That Sparked Discussion

Diljit began by emphasizing that if the word “Punjab” is accompanied by the Indian flag 🇮🇳 in a tweet, it’s often met with accusations of a “conspiracy.” He shared his experience:
“Kisi ek Tweet Mai Agar ਪੰਜਾਬ ke Saathn Flag Mention Reh Gaya Toh Conspiracy”

The singer pointed out a similar oversight in a tweet about Bengaluru, where an important mention was missed but didn’t attract the same level of criticism. Diljit made it clear that any minor change in how “Punjab” is written, whether as “PANJAB” or “PUNJAB,” seems to spark controversy. He humorously suggested that “Punjab” should always be written as “ਪੰਜਾਬ” – in its native Gurmukhi script, proudly representing the state’s rich heritage.

An Ode to Punjabi Pride

In his tweet, Diljit also drew attention to the cultural pride embedded in the name “Punjab,” referring to it as “Panj Aab” – meaning “5 Rivers,” referring to the five rivers that historically flowed through the region. By connecting the name with its roots, Diljit reinforced the significance of preserving the authentic cultural and linguistic identity.

Diljit then called out critics, pointing to the irony of people finding conspiracy in the way “Punjab” is written, but remaining silent about the spelling errors in English. He wrote:
*”Goreya di Language English De Spellings Te Conspiracy Karn Waleya Shaabash”
(implying that critics only focus on minor issues while ignoring larger ones).

A Message of Love for India

The tweet concluded with a heartfelt message of unity and pride for the country:
“Prove Kariye that We LOVE INDIA”
Diljit’s words clearly conveyed his deep love and respect for India, while playfully asking,
“Koi Navi Gal Karo Yaar, Yaan Tuan Nu Task Hee Eh Mileya?”
which roughly translates to, “Come on, say something new, or is this the only task you have?”

Diljit’s Future Plans

In a final personal touch, Diljit announced his intention to write more in Punjabi in the future, confidently declaring:
“Main Tan Future Ch ਪੰਜਾਬੀ Ch Likheya Karna. ਪੰਜਾਬ 😇”
He reassured his fans that his love for Punjab and its language would remain unwavering.

Diljit’s tweet is a clear reflection of his pride in his roots, his culture, and his deep respect for the values of unity and love for India. Through this lighthearted yet powerful message, he reinforced the importance of cultural pride, while calling for greater focus on meaningful discussions rather than trivial controversies.

