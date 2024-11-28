Home
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Women Trainees In Kerala ITIs To Get Two-Day Menstrual Leave Monthly

Kerala has unveiled a progressive policy that will allow women trainees at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) a two-day menstrual leave a month. This step ensures support for gender equality education and forms part of state efforts in empowering women learners.

Women Trainees In Kerala ITIs To Get Two-Day Menstrual Leave Monthly

The Kerala government has recently announced giving menstrual leave to women trainees at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and has granted them two days of menstrual leave every month, a move that would be regarded as a major step for gender equality in education. This decision was made public on 28th November and is expected to set precedents for other regions and institutions across the country.

The announcement was made by Kerala’s Education Minister V Shivankutty as a response to the long-standing demand for better support systems for women in skill-based training. The initiative is considered a part of the Kerala government’s broader commitment to fostering gender equality within educational institutions and the workplace.

This policy seeks to create an environment in which female trainees can manage their health needs without fear of academic or professional repercussions. The move also falls in line with a much larger global conversation about how workplaces and educational institutions can be made to accommodate the special health challenges women face.

Meeting Concerns And Accommodating Flexibility

The recommendation from the Kerala State Industrial Trainees’ Council that had advanced proposals to solve the problem of women facing challenges at ITIs had a profound influence on this decision. Subsequently, the Director of Training formed a committee and made it undergo an all-round analysis of the situation at hand. It recommended female trainees to be provided with leave during their periods, which was officially sanctioned under Clause 02.10.2(v) of the Training Manual.

Moreover, the decision gained support with SFI submitting an official request to the concerned department and thus emphasizing its relevance.

Holiday For Trainees

To accommodate these changes, the Kerala government further declared Saturdays as holiday days for trainees at the ITIs irrespective of the gender of the trainees. The trainees still have an option to avail of the Saturdays to make shop floor training or any short-term course or any other extracurricular activities, giving the trainee much flexibility over his/her time.

The Kerala government has rescheduled the timing for weekday classes to compensate for the new class structure. The first shift will now be between 7:30 am and 3:00 pm, while the second shift will run from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm. This way, the trainees are still getting their entire training period.

ALSO READ | Female SPG Commando And PM Modi In Viral Picture—What’s The Story?

Filed under

kerala Latest national news Menstrual Leave national news
