Female SPG Commando And PM Modi In Viral Picture—What’s The Story?

A viral photo of a female commando behind PM Modi in Parliament has sparked speculations about her identity. While many think she is part of the SPG, it's still unclear. The picture goes to show the growing presence of women in India's elite security forces.

A photo of a female commando standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament has gone viral on social media, with widespread speculation about the identity of the woman in the picture. The image quickly caught the attention of several notable personalities, including actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut, who shared the photo on her platform.

It does not matter how long a fake image has been shared widely; the identity of a commando woman and to which branch of service she pertains is still a secret. Many social media persons commented that she should belong to the Special Protection Group (SPG) the elite force responsible for ensuring the security of the Prime Minister of India.

Who Is This Woman Behind PM Modi?

The woman seen in the image, who stands behind PM Modi, is believed to be a part of the Special Protection Group (SPG), but her exact identity and role are not confirmed. While female commandos have been a part of the SPG for several years, the individual in the viral photo has not yet been officially identified.

The SPG has used women commandos for various tasks, mainly where female security officers are needed. For example, checking the female visitors at government buildings and keeping a record of who enters and leaves the complex. Female officers form a crucial part of the security setup that makes the Parliament run without any hitch in areas considered highly sensitive.

📸 | Female SPG with PM Modi 🎯 Women Empowerment under Modi govt is Unmatchable 💪 pic.twitter.com/ICBkjB1FMl — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) November 28, 2024

Female Commandos In SPG

Female commandos have been a part of the operations of SPG for a long time. Their role and responsibility have been changing in due course of time. Earlier, they were deployed on entrances and gates to man the security check for women visitors. Since 2015, women are also part of the Close Protection Team (CPT), which provides direct security to the Prime Minister and other high-profile individuals.

At present, there are about 100 women commandos serving in the SPG in close protection and advanced security liaison roles. The officers are highly responsible for ensuring the safety of the Prime Minister and other dignitaries. This involvement of women in the Close Protection Team is proof of the diversity and ability of the SPG.

History Of Special Protection Group

The SPG was formed in 1985 and its prime duty was to provide close protection to the Prime Minister of India, former prime ministers, and their families. Forming the SPG was with the aim of increasing protection for high-profile people in India, especially after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

SPG officers undergo rigid training in leadership, professionalism and close protection skills. These years have seen the updating of new methods and strategy to ensure the highest protection level for its protectees. The SPG cooperates closely with other intelligence agencies and local police forces to help enhance the overall security mechanism.

ALSO READ | WATCH, Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi’s Cute Brother Sister Moment Amid Making Her Parliament Debut