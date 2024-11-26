On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation as India commemorated the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution. This milestone, which honors the historic day the Indian Constitution was formally adopted by the Constituent Assembly, is being celebrated with a series of events throughout the country.

The Constitution’s Adoption

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, in the Central Hall of Parliament. This document, a cornerstone of India’s democratic framework, came into force on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of India’s journey as a sovereign republic. November 26 is now observed annually as Samvidhan Divas (Constitution Day), a day to honor the values and ideals enshrined in the Constitution.

Yearlong Celebrations to Mark the Milestone

This year’s celebrations are especially significant as they mark 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution. To mark this special occasion, the government has planned a yearlong series of events aimed at reflecting on the Constitution’s importance and celebrating its role in shaping modern India. These celebrations kicked off with a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, where President Droupadi Murmu addressed lawmakers, reaffirming the enduring relevance of the Constitution in guiding the nation.

PM Modi’s Address and Ongoing Celebrations

Prime Minister Modi, a key figure in this year’s celebrations, is expected to deliver a speech later in the evening, continuing the commemorations of the Constitution’s adoption. His address will likely reflect on the transformative impact of the Constitution on India’s democratic journey and its role in upholding the values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Political Disputes Over Constitutional Values

While the celebrations are a moment for national reflection, they have also sparked political debate. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties have been engaged in a war of words, each accusing the other of undermining constitutional values. The conflict between the government and opposition parties comes amid a backdrop of heightened political tension, with both sides asserting that the other is not upholding the true spirit of the Constitution.

The BJP, under Prime Minister Modi, has emphasized its commitment to the principles of the Constitution, while opposition leaders have expressed concerns about what they perceive as a threat to democratic norms and institutions. This ongoing political clash has added a layer of complexity to the celebrations of Samvidhan Divas, highlighting the challenges India faces in maintaining the integrity of its constitutional democracy.