Thursday, November 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
WATCH, Rahul And Priyanka Gandhi’s Cute Brother Sister Moment Amid Making Her Parliament Debut

Rahul, the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was seen enthusiastically capturing pictures of his sister, marking a proud moment for the family.

Moments before Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was sworn in as the Member of Parliament from Wayanad on November 28, a touching moment unfolded between her and her brother, Rahul Gandhi. Rahul, the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was seen enthusiastically capturing pictures of his sister, marking a proud moment for the family.

As Priyanka arrived at the Parliament hall for her oath-taking ceremony, a video shared on social media captured Rahul Gandhi asking her to pause as he clicked multiple photos of her. The scene, filled with sibling affection, was witnessed by other Congress leaders present, who patiently waited as Rahul documented the moment. The Congress party’s official social media handle shared the clip with a caption that read: “Proud Brother.”

This marked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s maiden oath-taking as a Member of Parliament, with her election from Wayanad being a significant moment for the Congress party. Members of her family, including her children Raihan and Miraya Vadra, were present to celebrate the occasion. Sonia Gandhi, the former Congress president, expressed her pride, saying, “We are all very happy and proud.”

Speaking about her focus as an MP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra highlighted her commitment to addressing national issues and upholding constitutional values. “The priority will be to raise important issues concerning the nation. For us, nothing is above the Constitution, and we will fight to protect it,” she stated.

Her husband, Robert Vadra, shared his sentiments on the milestone, calling it a significant day for the country and for the people who have supported Priyanka. “This is a proud moment, not just for our family but for all those who believed in her leadership. Her presence in Parliament will amplify neglected voices and strengthen Rahul Gandhi’s efforts. My children and I are thrilled. We’ve always hoped she would take on this role,” he said.

The emotional moment between the siblings and the support of their family underscored the importance of the day, not just for the Gandhis but also for the Congress party as it looks to reinforce its presence in Parliament.

Filed under

