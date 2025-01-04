Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
A Surat vendor’s Rs 13,000 avocado toast featuring rare pule cheese has gone viral. The dish combines avocados with the world’s most expensive cheese, sparking debates about luxury food trends and exclusivity in street cuisine.

Would You Pay Rs 13,000 For Avocado Toast? Surat Vendor’s Luxe Dish Sparks Frenzy

A street vendor in Surat, Gujarat, has redefined luxury street food with his Rs 13,000 avocado toast. The extravagant dish, which recently went viral after a food blogger shared it on Instagram, owes its hefty price tag to a rare and expensive ingredient: pule cheese.

The vendor’s preparation involves mashing avocado with olive oil, sesame seeds, special masalas, and lemon juice. But the star of this dish is pule cheese, an ultra-rare product from the Zasavica Special Nature Reserve in Serbia. Known as one of the most expensive cheeses in the world, pule cheese is made from 60% Balkan donkey milk and 40% goat milk, requiring 25 liters of donkey milk for just one kilogram. This luxurious cheese costs an astounding Rs 51,000 for half a kilogram, making it a sought-after delicacy.

What Makes This Avocado Toast So Special?

The vendor claims that the addition of pule cheese elevates the humble avocado toast to a luxurious dining experience. The cheese, known for its creamy texture and rich taste, is spread over the seasoned avocado mixture and garnished with sesame seeds, offering a blend of health, luxury, and indulgence.

The dish gained traction on social media when a video posted by the food blogger @foodie_addicted showcased the vendor’s unique creation. The idea of combining street food with a luxury ingredient intrigued many viewers, while others were skeptical about its exorbitant price.

Social Media Reacts to Rs 13,000 Avocado Toast

The dish has drawn mixed reactions online. Some users mocked the idea, questioning whether the dish transformed a healthy meal into an unhealthy indulgence. Others dismissed it outright, with comments like, “Thank God I don’t like avocado.” Despite the skepticism, the vendor has succeeded in drawing attention to his innovative creation, blending the everyday appeal of avocados with a luxurious twist.

The viral Rs 13,000 avocado toast underscores the rising trend of luxury food. By pairing a widely loved ingredient like avocado with an ultra-exclusive item like pule cheese, the vendor has created a meal that is as much a statement as it is a dish. Whether or not it justifies its price is subjective, but it has sparked conversations about the allure of rare ingredients and the lengths people will go to for unique dining experiences.

This remarkable creation reminds us that even the most common street foods can be transformed into high-end meals with the right touch of exclusivity. The vendor’s effort to showcase luxury in everyday cuisine has undoubtedly made waves, ensuring his place in the spotlight.

