Tuesday, January 28, 2025
‘Yamuna Smells Like Sewer’ Yogi Adityanath Slams AAP Over River Pollution Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Yogi Adityanath criticized the AAP government for the pollution of the Yamuna River, claiming that it now "smells like a sewer."

‘Yamuna Smells Like Sewer’ Yogi Adityanath Slams AAP Over River Pollution Ahead Of Delhi Elections


As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has intensified his attack on the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), particularly over the issue of Yamuna river pollution. Speaking at a public rally in Mangolpuri Assembly Constituency on Tuesday, Adityanath made a bold statement, claiming that the Yamuna River now “smells like a sewer.”

Adityanath, who was traveling from Ghaziabad to Delhi, described the state of the river as a sharp contrast to its past, when it was a “symbol of faith” for millions. “When I was coming from Ghaziabad to Delhi today, Yamuna ji, which was once a symbol of faith for all of us, there was a foul smell coming from there, it smelled like sewer,” he said. He then accused the AAP-led Delhi government of failing to clean the river, promising that the people of Delhi would soon be “freed of their sins” once the BJP takes over.

Here is the video:

Uttar Pradesh CM’s remarks come a day after the AAP accused the Haryana government of dumping industrial waste into the Yamuna, exacerbating its pollution levels. The issue of Yamuna pollution has become a major talking point in the ongoing election campaign, with both the AAP and the BJP blaming each other for the deteriorating condition of the river.

As the Delhi polls approach, the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, is seeking a third consecutive term in power, while the BJP and Congress are determined to unseat the incumbent party. The elections, set for February 5, are expected to witness a fierce three-way battle between the AAP, BJP, and Congress. The votes will be counted on February 8.

Adityanath’s comments are part of the BJP’s larger strategy to highlight the alleged failures of the AAP government in Delhi. With the stakes high in the capital, the Yamuna issue is likely to remain a significant topic of debate in the final days of the campaign.

CM Yogi Adityanath Delhi Elections 2025

