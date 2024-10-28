‘You Have Arrived In My Home State In Diwali…’: PM Modi Holds Delegation Level Talks, Know What Did They Say

The leaders hold delegation-level talks in the palace’s Eugene Hall to discuss various aspects of strengthening India-Spain ties, followed by a luncheon.

In the latest development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, at Vadodara’s Laxmi Vilas Palace. The leaders hold delegation-level talks in the palace’s Eugene Hall to discuss various aspects of strengthening India-Spain ties, followed by a luncheon.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi with President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez and Spanish business delegation in Vadodara, Gujarat

Here’s What PM Modi Said :

“Your Excellency, this is your first visit to India. Last year, we missed your presence at the G20 summit in New Delhi. I am delighted to have the opportunity to welcome you to India during the festive season of Diwali. It is especially meaningful to welcome you in Vadodara, where I was first elected as an MP before becoming Prime Minister.

#WATCH | A specially-abled girl presented portraits of PM Narendra Modi and President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez during their roadshow in Gujarat's Vadodara earlier today.

PM Modi Welcomes PM Pedro Sánchez In Diwali

PM Modi added highlighting the occasion of Diwali, “You have also arrived in my home state, Gujarat, a land known for its vibrant festivals and celebrations. Diwali represents light, joy, and energy, and similarly, your visit brings new enthusiasm to our relationship. Today, with the inauguration of the C295 aircraft facility, we are opening a new chapter in our partnership.”

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez says, "Climate emergency, fight against poverty and inequality require the effort and political will of all international actors. India's influence and leadership are essential to confront these…

PM Modi also shed light on looking for improving sectors in India, he said “Excellency, our partnership is rooted in centuries-old ties and shared values, such as democracy and the rule of law. We have a strong collaboration across multiple sectors, including the economy, defense, pharmaceuticals, IT, science and technology, and renewable energy. Both our countries emphasize peace and prosperity. The contribution of Indian youth talent is also aiding Spain’s green and digital transformation goals. Recognizing the growing ties between our people, India has opened a new consulate in Barcelona, and we welcome Spain’s decision to open a new consulate in Bangalore. I am confident that today’s conversations will further strengthen our partnership.”

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat: During his meeting with PM Narendra Modi, President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sanchez says, "I congratulate you on your recent re-election as Prime Minister. It is an honour for me and also for the Spanish delegation to be in India. I am…

Here’s What Spain PM Pedro Sánchez

Thanking PM Modi for his warm welcome, PM Pedro Sánchez said, “Thank you, Prime Minister Modi. I would like to congratulate you on your recent success in the elections. I am honored to be here in India, and I am certain that this visit will deepen our bilateral relations and positively impact our influence in the world. I am also pleased that today we are endorsing a joint declaration framing various areas of our collaboration. We celebrate the signing of several agreements in investment, railways, customs, mutual exchanges, and we look forward to enriching our partnership.”

India- Spain Year In 2026

There is no doubt that our cooperation will continue to grow, particularly as we approach the Spain-India Year for Culture, Tourism, and AI in 2026. Our countries complement each other well; India holds a significant role both in terms of capabilities and geopolitical influence, while Spain maintains privileged relations with Latin America, has historical ties in the Middle East, and an expanding presence in Africa. This political landscape offers ample opportunities for productive development and cooperation.

India and Spain also share many common goals, such as preserving democracy and strengthening multilateral peace. We are fully committed to working together to address shared challenges, such as the climate emergency and poverty, which require global cooperation and political commitment. Prime Minister Modi, we look forward to advancing our cooperation.”

