Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Data Shows Indians Lost 120.3 Cr In Digital Arrest: PM Modi Alerts Citizens In Mann Ki Baat

Indians reported losses of around Rs 120.3 crore to "digital arrest" fraud schemes in the first quarter of 2024, according to government data.

Indians reported losses of around Rs 120.3 crore to “digital arrest” fraud schemes in the first quarter of 2024, according to government data. Highlighting this issue in his recent Mann Ki Baat address on October 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the widespread threat posed by these scams.

From January to April this year, the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal received 0.74 million cybercrime complaints, marking a steady increase from previous years: 1.5 million complaints were filed in 2023, up from 0.96 million in 2022 and 0.45 million in 2021, as noted in an Indian Express report.

Alarming Statistics and Rising Cybercrime

In a May report, Rajesh Kumar, Chief Executive of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), outlined significant financial losses due to cyber scams. He revealed that Indian citizens lost Rs 120.3 crore specifically to digital arrest fraud, while losses from trading scams, investment scams, and romance scams totaled Rs 1,420.48 crore, Rs 222.58 crore, and Rs 13.23 crore, respectively. Operating under the Ministry of Home Affairs, I4C’s findings indicate that digital arrest scams are becoming more prevalent, with nearly 46% of perpetrators reportedly based in regions like Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

PM Modi Raises Awareness

During his broadcast, PM Modi highlighted the deceptive tactics of digital arrest fraudsters, sharing an audio clip of a scammer impersonating a police officer to solicit a victim’s Aadhaar number under false pretenses. “This audio is a serious warning, not entertainment,” PM Modi remarked, warning listeners of the manipulative strategies used in these scams.

This Contact Number Will Help Escape Digital Arrest

The Government of India has launched a national helpline, now accessible through the number 1930, for citizens to report financial losses arising from cyber fraud. This four-digit helpline, initiated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), underscores the government’s commitment to strengthening a safe digital payments environment across the country. The helpline and reporting platform are integral components of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), supporting quick action against cybercrime.

