Are You a Golfer? Explore Asia’s Best Golf Hotspots Today

The Asian Continent has always been a vast land of mystery and magic and while a lot of its enchanting places are yet to be discovered, that doesn’t, even for once, mean that there is a shortage of things to see and experience. Asia is a land full of adventure. While it caters to the travelers and explorers with its breathtaking scenic beauties like the water bodies in Bali, the monasteries in Bhutan, and the monuments in India, it also caters to the large population of sports enthusiasts and sportspersons. We have, here, a list of the top seven Golf courses from across the Asian continent that should be on the must-visit lists for all you Golf lovers.

Sentosa Golf Club, Serapong Course, Singapore

The Serapong Golf Course is recognised as one of the top championship courses in Asia. It is one of the premier golf courses and has also been ranked in the top 100 of Golf Digest’s World’s greatest golf courses. Located on the beautiful island of Sentosa, the Serapong golf course is widely known for its stunning landscape. It has been the host venue for the Singapore Open since 2005 and has also hosted distinguished tournaments like the HSBC Women’s tournament among several others and is hence immensely regarded by both professionals as well as amateurs.

Red Mountain Golf Club, Phuket, Thailand

Renowned as the most challenging course in Phuket, the Red Mountain Golf Club is voted amongst Thailand’s best golf courses. It is sculpted into the rough rocky terrain left over from the old tin mine days and is both a beautiful landscape and a truly tough challenge. The course features elements like dramatically uneven landscapes to provide golfers with unique experiences and thus is greatly valued by professionals and beginners alike.

South Cape Owners Club, South Korea

Located in Namhae, South Korea, the South Cape Owners Club is a prestigious golf course. It is well known for the stunning coastal scenery and the challenging course designed by Kyle Phillips. The beautiful landscape of this course includes a unique mix of links-style golf with panoramic ocean view. with several other luxurious facilities like fine dining, within the South Cape Owners Club, the resort has been a popular destination for golf enthusiasts seeking a class apart experience amidst South Korea’s enchanting landscapes.

Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, West west course, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, west course, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has been the host of the Malaysian Open from the year 2010 to the year 2015, with its challenging yet scenic golfing experience amidst the beautiful landscapes. It was established in 1991 and is located in Mont Kiara, which is 8 kilometres from the centre of Kuala Lumpur. The Golf Course is well known across the world for hosting the PGA TOUR, European Tour and the LPGA all within a year for three consecutive years between 2013 and 2015.

Lanhai International Country Club, Yangtze Dunes, Shanghai, China

Located in Shanghai, China, this prestigious club was originally designed by Nicklaus Design and his son. The golf course has a distinctive design due to the continuous coastline surrounding it and the natural island’s original landform, thus creating a unique and characteristic landscape for the golf course. The golf course is strategically made challenging with its fairways, hidden sand pits, and pure linx style.

Nine Bridges Golf Club, South Korea

The Nine Bridges Golf Club, South Korea, is situated on the renowned volcanic island of Jeju. The golf course is well known for its breathtaking views of the landscape around it, including the lush green forests, and the ocean. Along with being the first Korean golf course, ranked in the world’s top 100 courses, Nine Bridges also became the first club to host the LPGA in Korea when it hosted the tournament from 2002 to 2005. The golf course offers a very unique and memorable experience to all the golfers with its distinctive challenges and terrains.

Bali National Golf Club, Bali, Indonesia

The Bali National Golf Club, Bali, Indonesia, situated in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, is one of the most regarded destinations for golfers. It was awarded by Asian Golf Awards as Best Renovated Golf Course in Asia 2014 after it reopened its gates after renovation. It was also regarded as the 5th Best Golf Resort in Asia Pacific 2016 along with several other awards, including the Best Golf Resort in Indonesia 2017 by Golf Digest USA and several others. The golf course offers its golfers a challenging championship course strategically set against a scenic tropical landscape and enchanting ocean views.