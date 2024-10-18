Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

In an exciting announcement for fans, McDonald’s has reintroduced the beloved McRib to its UK menu for a limited time, starting today.

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald's Brings Back The McRib

In an exciting announcement for fans, McDonald’s has reintroduced the beloved McRib to its UK menu for a limited time, starting today. This cult-favorite sandwich, made with a pork patty, has been absent from UK locations since 2016.

A Legacy of Limited Releases

Originally launched in 1981, the McRib has seen various comebacks over the years, often sparking enthusiasm among dedicated fans. While it was taken off the menu in the UK in 2005, its popularity remains strong, with full-time availability in countries like Germany and Luxembourg.

The McRib’s Unique Appeal

What sets the McRib apart is its unique design: a ridged pork patty resembling ribs, smothered in barbecue sauce and topped with pickles and onions, all nestled in a soft bun. Its rarity has contributed to its status as a sought-after item.

Anticipation Builds for the Return

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Menu at McDonald’s UK, expressed enthusiasm for the McRib’s return, stating, “It is more than just a sandwich; it’s a phenomenon. We have heard our fans loud and clear—the fan petitions and pleas on social media – and after almost a decade of anticipation, we are thrilled to bring back this iconic menu item.”

Pricing and Availability

Customers looking to indulge can purchase the McRib for £4.49 as a standalone item or £6.19 as part of a medium extra value meal. While the exact duration of its availability hasn’t been specified, McDonald’s encourages fans to act quickly to satisfy their cravings for this distinctive sandwich.

