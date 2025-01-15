Home
Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Bhapiya exemplifies their focus on wholesome, nutritious, and flavorful meals. Recently, Chef Neha Deepak Shah brought this humble dish into the limelight with her innovative twist, sharing her recipe on Instagram and inspiring food enthusiasts to try it out.

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Bhapiya, a delightful yet lesser-known dish, originates from the Sheherwali community of Azimganj, West Bengal. This vibrant community, celebrated for its vegetarian culinary traditions, merges the rich flavors of Rajasthani and Bengali cuisines. Bhapiya exemplifies their focus on wholesome, nutritious, and flavorful meals. Recently, Chef Neha Deepak Shah brought this humble dish into the limelight with her innovative twist, sharing her recipe on Instagram and inspiring food enthusiasts to try it out.

What Makes Bhapiya Special?

Traditionally, Bhapiya is crafted using moong dal (split yellow lentils). However, Chef Neha’s version adds a contemporary touch by combining moong dal with urad dal (black gram lentils). This fusion not only enhances the texture but also boosts its nutritional value. Light, fluffy, and packed with protein, Bhapiya is a perfect choice for breakfast, snacks, or even a light meal.

How to Prepare Bhapiya: Step-by-Step Guide

Ingredients:

  • Moong dal (split yellow lentils), soaked
  • Urad dal (black gram lentils), soaked
  • Green chilies
  • Ginger
  • Hing (asafoetida)
  • Turmeric
  • Salt
  • Crushed green peas
  • Dried mint leaves (pudina)
  • Fresh coriander leaves

Preparation Method:

  1. Blend the soaked moong dal, urad dal, green chilies, ginger, hing, and salt with a splash of ice water to create a smooth, fluffy batter. Ice water ensures the batter is light and airy.
  2. Add turmeric, crushed green peas, dried mint leaves, and fresh coriander to the batter. Mix gently to combine.
  3. To test the batter’s lightness, drop a small amount into a bowl of water. If it floats, the batter is ready for steaming.

Cooking:

  1. Pour the batter into a greased steaming dish.
  2. Steam on medium-high heat for 12–15 minutes until fully cooked.
  3. Serve hot for the best texture and flavor.Serving Suggestions

Bhapiya pairs beautifully with tangy and spicy accompaniments like Kuti Mirch ka Achaar, a drizzle of warm ghee, or your favorite chutney. These additions enhance the dish’s flavor, creating a perfect balance of textures and tastes.

Why Bhapiya Deserves a Spot on Your Table

Beyond its delicious taste, Bhapiya reflects the cultural heritage and culinary expertise of the Sheherwali community. Its simple preparation, high protein content, and vibrant flavors make it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a healthy and satisfying meal.

It’s not just food—it’s a taste of history and culture in every bite.

