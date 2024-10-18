Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Finding a place to rent in a new city can feel like navigating a minefield. Cramped quarters, soaring rents, and restrictive rules create significant hurdles for young professionals and students alike.

A Tragic Reminder of the Pressure

The issue hit home this past July when Anjali Gopnarayan, a 24-year-old UPSC aspirant, died by suicide in her paying guest accommodation in Delhi. In her three-page farewell note, she expressed her overwhelming struggles with high rent and the relentless pressure of preparing for the civil services exam. Anjali had been living in Delhi for two years, hoping to achieve her dreams amidst mounting challenges.

The Reality of Rising Rent

One of the most pressing issues is the exorbitant rent. On average, a 24-year-old in India earns between Rs 4,000 and Rs 12,000 monthly, often insufficient to meet living costs in metropolitan areas. Recent data highlights a staggering rent increase across major cities, with Greater Noida, Gurugram, and Bengaluru seeing rises of up to 32.1%, 24.5%, and 23.7%, respectively.

To illustrate, if a tenant pays Rs 20,000 for a 2BHK, they could face a rent hike of Rs 6,600 in a year, amounting to an additional Rs 79,200 annually.

Landlord Experiences: A Harrowing Tale

Personal experiences reveal deeper frustrations. Shradha Agarwal, a 24-year-old fashion designer who relocated from Bihar, shared how her salary often falls short of covering her living expenses, particularly when rent in Noida starts at Rs 25,000 for a shared bedroom. After two months of searching, she settled for a semi-furnished flat far from her workplace due to budget constraints.

Landlords often flout rent-control laws, which limit annual increases to 10%, by creating new agreements that impose much steeper hikes.

Unreasonable Restrictions

Puja Das, a 24-year-old media professional, faced her own set of challenges when she received a short notice to vacate her previous flat. During her search, she encountered landlords imposing absurd restrictions, including prohibitions on cooking non-vegetarian food and hosting friends. Such constraints are all too common, especially for single tenants, reflecting a wider societal stigma against young, independent individuals.

Discrimination Against Singles

Rajesh Shrivastav, a professional in Bengaluru, voiced frustration over the prejudices faced by single renters. He explained, “Bachelors are often seen as irresponsible and troublesome.” Such bias creates an environment where single tenants are treated differently than families or couples, affecting their rental opportunities.

Single women, in particular, face heightened challenges. Shreeja, a professional in Andheri, Mumbai, spent four months seeking a suitable 1BHK, only to be repeatedly rejected based on stereotypes regarding previous single female tenants.

Cultural and Religious Barriers

For some, cultural and religious biases complicate the search further. Mariam Khan struggled for six months to secure accommodation in Delhi, facing rejection due to her Muslim identity. Many landlords express preferences for tenants from specific communities or castes, further limiting options for young renters.

The Rise of Housing Scams

As demand for rentals surges, housing scams have proliferated. Unsuspecting newcomers often fall victim to scammers posing as brokers, charging fees for services that are often illegitimate. A recent viral WhatsApp exchange highlighted a broker demanding Rs 2,500 for a ‘society visiting card’—a so-called refundable fee to view a property.

Ongoing Issues After Moving In

Even after securing a rental, challenges persist. Tenants often encounter landlords who withhold security deposits without reason or evict them on short notice. Palak Agarwal, a journalism student, recounted how her landlord’s father frequently entered their home unannounced, violating their privacy.

Advocate Satyajeet Sharma emphasizes that tenants have rights, including the right to privacy under the Rent Control Act, which requires landlords to provide notice before entering a rented space. However, many young renters find these rights frequently overlooked.

For countless young individuals moving to metropolitan areas with hopes of achieving their dreams, the harsh realities of renting can be disheartening. The choice often boils down to enduring poor living conditions or returning home, leaving their aspirations behind.

( Names have been changed to protect the identities of individuals mentioned.)

(Includes inputs from online sources.)

