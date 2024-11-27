Women Drivers To Get Commercial Driving Licence Tomorrow In Bengaluru

This initiative aims to increase female representation in the male-dominated transportation industry, providing new employment opportunities and promoting safety for passengers.

In a significant step toward empowering women in Bengaluru, the Association of Women Entrepreneurs of Karnataka (AWAKE) is set to distribute over 80 commercial driving licenses to women on November 28. This initiative aims to increase female representation in the male-dominated transportation industry, providing new employment opportunities and promoting safety for passengers.

Growing Demand for Women Drivers

AWAKE President Asha N.R. highlighted the increasing demand for women drivers in the city, particularly among female passengers who feel more secure traveling at night with female drivers. This move addresses safety concerns while creating avenues for women to thrive in the transport sector.

Comprehensive Training and Employment Opportunities

AWAKE’s training programs go beyond just securing driving licenses. They prepare women for employment with taxi services and enable them to establish businesses like tour agencies, car wash facilities, and service centers.

Asha revealed that more than 60 women have already undergone training through a collaboration with a local driving school. Many of these women now work for services like GoPink, Bengaluru’s all-women taxi service, which has gained popularity for its focus on passenger safety.

Regional Training Centre for Women

In a move to scale up these efforts, AWAKE is planning a regional driving training center for women in Bidadi. Supported by the Karnataka government and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, this ₹10-crore facility will be the first of its kind in India.

The center will feature advanced automated driving tracks, accommodation, and resources to train women from across the country. This initiative aims to bridge the gap in the sector, where currently only about 30 women work as commercial drivers in Bengaluru.

Paving the Road to Inclusion

With initiatives like these, AWAKE is not only fostering financial independence for women but also challenging traditional gender roles in the transportation industry. The program represents a milestone in creating a safer, more inclusive space for women drivers and passengers alike.

The issuance of 80 commercial licenses marks a promising step forward, signaling the potential for transformative change in Bengaluru’s transportation landscape.

