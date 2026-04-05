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Home > Lifestyle News > Summer Skincare Tips Every Woman Should Follow, Expert Shares Insights For Hot Summer Days

Summer Skincare Tips Every Woman Should Follow, Expert Shares Insights For Hot Summer Days

Indian summers do not ease in gradually. The UV index spikes early, humidity follows, and skin that was functioning well in cooler months finds itself under conditions it is not prepared for.

Skincare (Photo: freepik)
Skincare (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 5, 2026 18:14:37 IST

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Summer Skincare Tips Every Woman Should Follow, Expert Shares Insights For Hot Summer Days

Dermatology clinics across Indian cities begin filling up with a predictable set of complaints: sudden breakouts in women who had clear skin through winter, pigmentation that has deepened overnight, sunburns on skin that felt fine the previous week. Indian summers do not ease in gradually. The UV index spikes early, humidity follows, and skin that was functioning well in cooler months finds itself under conditions it is not prepared for.

The pattern seen in the clinic every summer is consistent: the women who maintain their skin through the season are not using complicated routines. They are using the right ones, applied at the right times, and they are not skipping sunscreen.

The gap between winter and summer skincare is where most of the damage happens as it is shared by Dr. Rinky Kapoor, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics.

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Sun Protection as a Non-Negotiable

Sun protection is the clinical priority above everything else. A broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 50 or higher, reapplied on the face and the body every two to three hours regardless of outdoor exposure, is the baseline. UV radiation in India during peak summer months is among the highest recorded globally, and it is the primary driver of hyperpigmentation, collagen breakdown, and photodamage that accumulates invisibly before it becomes visible. For oily or acne-prone skin, gel or fluid formulations sit well without congesting pores.

Moisturiser Is a Summer Staple

Moisturiser is commonly abandoned in summer on the logic that heat and humidity make it redundant. Clinically, the opposite tends to be true. Sweat and frequent cleansing steadily deplete the skin barrier throughout the day, and skin without adequate moisturisation compensates by producing more sebum, contributing to the very congestion women are trying to avoid. A lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturiser with hyaluronic acid and niacinamide maintains barrier function without heaviness.

Cleanse Properly, Not Unnecessarily

Cleansing frequency matters more in summer than in any other season. Sunscreen, sweat, and sebum sitting on the skin through a humid day are a reliable pathway to follicular blockage, heat rashes, and acne. Removing your sunscreen with oil cleansing, followed by a gentle gel or foaming cleanser, clears the surface without stripping it. The same applies to your body as well, in order to prevent summer skin issues such as rashes and heat boils.

Use Actives with Care

For women managing pigmentation or post-inflammatory marks, summer demands particular discipline. Vitamin C serum applied in the morning beneath sunscreen provides antioxidant protection while addressing uneven tone. Retinoids and chemical exfoliants are best used at night and at reduced frequency, as photosensitivity in summer makes daytime use genuinely risky rather than merely inadvisable.

Internal factors show on the skin faster in summer than in any other season. Dehydration dulls tone and exaggerates texture within days. Reducing refined sugar and alcohol intake, both of which drive inflammation, supports skin clarity during high-heat months more reliably than most topical interventions.

ALSO READ:  https://www.newsx.com/lifestyle/weekly-horoscope-for-april-6-12-you-observe-more-than-you-react-this-week-zodiacs-194105/

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Tags: hot summer dayssummer skincaresummer skincare tips

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Summer Skincare Tips Every Woman Should Follow, Expert Shares Insights For Hot Summer Days

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Summer Skincare Tips Every Woman Should Follow, Expert Shares Insights For Hot Summer Days

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Summer Skincare Tips Every Woman Should Follow, Expert Shares Insights For Hot Summer Days
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Summer Skincare Tips Every Woman Should Follow, Expert Shares Insights For Hot Summer Days
Summer Skincare Tips Every Woman Should Follow, Expert Shares Insights For Hot Summer Days

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