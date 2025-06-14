Too Hot To Step Out? Here Are The Best Things To Do At Home This Summer

With heatwaves sweeping across India, stepping outdoors during the day can feel like stepping into an oven. But that doesn’t mean your weekends need to be boring. Here are five fun and creative things you can do indoors this summer to beat the heat and boost your mood.

Explore Your Creativity with Art and Painting

One of the most therapeutic and cooling indoor activities is picking up a brush or pencil and expressing yourself. You don’t need to be a professional artist just grab some paper, colours, or even old cardboard and start doodling or painting. Art can be a great stress reliever and a fun way to spend a lazy afternoon indoors. Want to make it social? Invite your friends or kids to join you for a mini art competition or mural-making session at home.

Plan a Cozy Movie Marathon

Transform your living room into a mini theatre. Pick a theme maybe Bollywood classics, animated films, or a Marvel marathon make some popcorn, draw the curtains, and hit play. With so many streaming platforms offering endless options, it’s easy to lose yourself in back-to-back movies while staying cool inside with the fan or AC on. Don’t forget to make a cozy pillow fort or mattress corner to make it even more fun.

ALSO READ: Kelley Wolf Detained By Police After Instagram Live Amid Scott Wolf Divorce

Pamper Yourself with a DIY Spa Day

When it’s too hot to visit a salon, turn your bathroom into a spa. Use chilled cucumber slices for your eyes, apply a homemade face pack, soak your feet in cool water, and play relaxing music in the background. You can also try a cold hair oil massage or use aloe vera gel for that instant refreshment. A DIY spa not only helps you beat the heat but also promotes self-care and mental relaxation.

Host a Fun Photoshoot at Home

Who says you need to go outdoors for aesthetic photos? Pick a simple wall, curtain, or a well-lit corner of your house and turn it into a mini studio. Dress up, try different poses, use props, and click away using your phone or camera. You can even follow online trends like “Instagram Reel challenges” or recreate vintage looks. It’s a great way to boost your creativity and your social media feed!

Organize a Game Night with Family or Friends

Heatwaves are the perfect excuse to bring out the board games. Ludo, Monopoly, Scrabble, Uno, or card games there’s something for everyone. You can also try digital games or classic indoor challenges like charades or Pictionary. For a twist, add a prize for the winner or small challenges for the losers. Game nights not only bring joy and laughter but also strengthen bonds with loved ones.

Bonus Ideas to Make the Most of Your Time Indoors:

Dance It Out : Put on your favourite playlist and dance around your living room. It’s great exercise and mood-boosting too.

Indoor Scavenger Hunt : Set up a treasure hunt using clues hidden around the house fun for both kids and adults.

Redecorate a Room : Give your bedroom or workspace a fresh new look by rearranging furniture, changing curtains, or adding DIY décor.

Declutter Your Space: Organizing your wardrobe or bookshelves can be oddly satisfying and productive.

While the heatwave may limit your outdoor plans, it also offers a chance to slow down and enjoy simple pleasures at home. These activities don’t just help beat the heat they bring in a burst of fun, creativity, and comfort when you need it most.

So, the next time you’re stuck indoors with the sun blazing outside, try one (or more) of these ideas. Your body will thank you and so will your mind.

ALSO READ: From Physics Olympiad To Bollywood Icon: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput On His Death Anniversary