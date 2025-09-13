LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni Congress leader itr Mizoram News gen z earthquake justin baldoni
LIVE TV
Live

LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B

🕒 Updated: September 13, 2025 18:46:12 IST
✍️ Written by: Ashish Rana

LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B

LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B
LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Bangladesh vs six time champions Sri Lanka in Match 5 of Group B of the Asia Cup 2025 is a decisive match. This is a high stakes game, which is critical to the future of both teams. This is turning out to be a classic group of death battle with Afghanistan and Hong Kong also joining the list.

Bangladesh comes into the game with a lot of confidence having performed wonders in their first match. Captain Litton Das was at the forefront with a commanding half-century of 33 balls and the Bangladesh team was assured of a comfortable seven-wicket victory. They pursued the 143-7 aggregate of Hong Kong comfortably to end 144-3, which was an indication of a good beginning in the Asian Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka is a strong power in the history of the Asian cup and hopes to recover and stamp its authority in this must-win match. A confident Bangladesh side will be put to test as a result of their vast experience and strategic gameplay. The live Asia Cup 2025 game will be a thrilling affair as each run and wicket will be of the utmost importance in Group B.

Live Updates

  • 17:45 (IST) 13 Sep 2025

    BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI

    Predicted Bangladesh Playing XI:

    Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B
LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B
LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B
LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B

QUICK LINKS