LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B

LIVE | Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: A Big Game For Group B

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 5: Bangladesh vs six time champions Sri Lanka in Match 5 of Group B of the Asia Cup 2025 is a decisive match. This is a high stakes game, which is critical to the future of both teams. This is turning out to be a classic group of death battle with Afghanistan and Hong Kong also joining the list.

Bangladesh comes into the game with a lot of confidence having performed wonders in their first match. Captain Litton Das was at the forefront with a commanding half-century of 33 balls and the Bangladesh team was assured of a comfortable seven-wicket victory. They pursued the 143-7 aggregate of Hong Kong comfortably to end 144-3, which was an indication of a good beginning in the Asian Cup 2025.

Sri Lanka is a strong power in the history of the Asian cup and hopes to recover and stamp its authority in this must-win match. A confident Bangladesh side will be put to test as a result of their vast experience and strategic gameplay. The live Asia Cup 2025 game will be a thrilling affair as each run and wicket will be of the utmost importance in Group B.