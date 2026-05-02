Bangladesh vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Highlights: Bevon Jacobs Lead NZ To Series Levelling Victory Against BAN

BAN vs NZ Live Score: Catch Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, BAN vs NZ live score, live cricket score, live match updates, and ball-by-ball commentary of Bangladesh vs New Zealand in Dhaka here on NewsX. You can watch BAN vs NZ live streaming on FanCode.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score, 3rd T20I Highlights: The crowd thought they could see a spectacular defense from the hosts after Shoriful’s opening two overs. However, it was not to be. With a scorching fifty, Bevon Jacobs silenced them and easily put the visitors across the finish line to tie the series. After the rain break, Bangladesh crumbled brutally, being bowled out in just 15 overs on an uneven pitch. Despite losing four wickets for just thirty-three, New Zealand was still one partnership away from their target of 103.

Earlier, the Kiwis made a fantastic recovery. At one point, Bangladesh was aiming for a respectable score, but they lost wickets quickly due to the rain break. For 26 runs, they lost their last six wickets. The Kiwis had outstanding bowling and catching skills and were disciplined in the field. With three wickets for just nine runs, Josh Clarkson was the best bowler. The Kiwis’ target is just 103, and they want to tie the series. Come along for the chase in a little while.

Toss Update: Nick Kelly, New Zealand skipper, won the toss and decided to bowl first. He talked about how, with rain around the corner, the decision to chase could be better as they aim to square the T20I series after losing the ODI series.

Bangladesh and New Zealand meet in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The hosts won the first game before the second match was abandoned due to rain without a single ball being bowled. Today, as these two nations meet again, the Blackcaps will aim for a win to square the series. It has been an underwhelming tour for the visitors who earlier lost a three-match ODI series 2-1, even after taking the lead.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has always benefitted teams batting second, despite the difficulty of scoring early in the innings. Because the surface is frequently slower, the ball does not strike the bat quickly. Bowlers are very important to their team’s success, particularly those who can maintain disciplined lines and lengths.

BAN vs NZ: Bangladesh Last 5 Match Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Margin Apr 29, 2026 New Zealand Chattogram No Result NA Apr 27, 2026 New Zealand Chattogram Win Won by 6 wickets Dec 2, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Win Won by 8 wickets Nov 29, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Win Won by 4 wickets Nov 27, 2025 Ireland Chattogram Loss Lost by 39 runs

BAN vs NZ: New Zealand Last 5 Match Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Margin Apr 29, 2026 Bangladesh Chattogram No Result NA Apr 27, 2026 Bangladesh Chattogram Loss Lost by 6 wickets Mar 25, 2026 South Africa Christchurch Loss Lost by 33 runs Mar 22, 2026 South Africa Wellington Loss Lost by 19 runs Mar 20, 2026 South Africa Auckland Won Won by 8 wickets

Bangladesh Squad

Litton Das (C and wk), Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Towhid Hridoy, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

New Zealand Squad

Nick Kelly (C), Katene Clarke, Tim Robinson, Dane Cleaver (wk), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister, Jayden Lennox, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Tom Latham