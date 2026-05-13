Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (13 May 2026): Nalanda Police Expose NEET ‘Solver Gang’, India and Russia Move To Accelerate Progress On Key Bilateral Deals
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (13 May 2026): Three people, including a second-year MBBS student, were arrested after being found in possession of large amounts of cash, forged admit cards, and incriminating digital evidence during a high-alert vehicle inspection carried out ahead of the now cancelled NEET-UG examination 2026. Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh gave details of the operation on Tuesday, stating that a heightened state of alertness was in effect throughout the entire district due to the scheduled NEET examination on May 3. A search of the vehicle yielded bundles of currency notes, which the accused claimed to be worth ₹2 lakh. Three people, including a second year MBBS student, were taken into custody when they were discovered to be in possession of large sums of money, counterfeit admit cards, and digital evidence that implicated them. Rajgir DSP Sunil Kumar Singh provided information on the operation on Tuesday, stating that because of the planned NEET test on May 3, a heightened state of readiness was in place throughout the entire district. Two suspect automobiles were found by police during standard vehicle inspections, and they were stopped for questioning. Bundles of bank notes were found during a later search of the car, and the suspects said they were worth ₹2 lakh when questioned.
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will meet on Wednesday to discuss a wide range of topics, including priority areas of India-Russia cooperation. The ministers will discuss how the agreements made during President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India in December 2025 are being implemented, as well as preparations for the leaders’ next meetings in Russia and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. The Russian Foreign Ministry says the ministers will talk about how the agreements made during President Vladimir Putin’s official visit to India in December 2025 are being implemented, as well as how to get ready for the leaders’ next meetings in Russia and the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological, and Cultural Cooperation. Additionally, they will discuss a wide range of bilateral cooperation priorities.
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (13 May 2026): During the outage period users encountered multiple technical difficulties when they attempted to access Spotify. Many users reported that the app would freeze at launch because it failed to load content and displayed an infinite error message when they attempted to play music. Users lost access to their accounts because they encountered account lockout after logging out of their accounts.
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (13 May 2026): In Durg, Chhattisgarh, a house in Ward 4, within the Kumhari police station area, caught fire on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four individuals. ‘Four people have died, their panchnama will be conducted, and postmortem will be carried out… The police will investigate the reasons behind this incident,’ said Durg SP Vijay Agrawal, who said the police are looking into the incident to ascertain the precise cause of the fire. The FSL group is present. ‘The investigation will incorporate any conclusions they reach,’ SP Agrawal told reporters. ...
Breaking News Today LIVE & Latest Updates (13 May 2026): Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 opening ceremony. She wore an ensemble designed by fashion designer Tamara Ralph, which included a sculpted corseted silhouette, a plunging neckline, a sweeping train, and a dreamy chiffon scarf trailing behind her. The ‘Jigra’ actress accessorised her ensemble with Golconda Rose jewellery, a celebration of Amrapali’s legacy and Jaipur’s timeless craftsmanship. Alia Bhatt wore an outfit designed by fashion designer Tamara Ralph on the first day of the film festival. It had a sweeping train, a plunging...
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