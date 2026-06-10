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Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly, Check Official Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

🕒 Updated: June 10, 2026 10:44:16 IST
✍️ Written by: Radhika Hitkari

Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly, Check Official Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)
Education news (Photo: AI-Generated)

Stay updated with the latest news about education boards, board exam results, admit cards, entrance exam notifications, answer keys, counselling dates and all news of university admissions in India. The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will be releasing the Kerala Plus One Result 2026 on June 10.

Students can check the direct result link and the required documents and steps to download the results and answer keys of key exams of 2026.

The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is set to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Following the paper leak controversy, updated rules, set-wise examination conduction, and important previous-year question papers all can be found in this live blog.

This live blog provides a real-time update about the latest happenings related to school boards, competitive exams, recruitment tests and announcements from higher education bodies and institutions, all integrated in one place. 

Stay updated with NewsX for the latest education news updates

Live Updates

  • 10:44 (IST) 10 Jun 2026

    Where can students check Kerala Plus One Result 2026

    The Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 is available for the candidates at the official result websites listed below. Students can visit any one of the websites to check their Kerala Class 11 result:

    • keralaresults.nic.in
    • results.kite.kerala.gov.in
    • results.kerala.gov.in
    • dhsekerala.gov.in

    The official sites will host more than 4 lakh students, and it can get slower; students can check their results also through SMS and Digilocker for ease and quick access.

  • 10:18 (IST) 10 Jun 2026

    When will Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 be announced?

    The Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 will be released on June 10. Though the exact timings are not specified by the education department in detail, it is reported that the results will be available by around 3 PM.

Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly, Check Official Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

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Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly, Check Official Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

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Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly, Check Official Result Link and How to Download Marksheet
Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly, Check Official Result Link and How to Download Marksheet
Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly, Check Official Result Link and How to Download Marksheet
Education News Live Updates Today: Check Latest Updates for Kerala DHSE Plus One Result 2026 Expected Shortly, Check Official Result Link and How to Download Marksheet

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