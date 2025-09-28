India vs Pakistan Final Live Cricket Score and Updates, Asia Cup 2025: SuryaKumar Yadav Leading Team India To Face Salman Ali Agha Leading Team Pakistan!

The competition is intense and each team knows the ex post facto meaning of success in this match up. India will bank on their experience in batting and bowling especially how they handle themselves under pressure. Pakistan on the other hand will seek match winning miracles and breakthroughs to disrupt the pace of India.

(Image Credit: News X)

India Vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score and Updates | IND Vs PAK FINAL Asian Cup 2025 Scorecard in Dubai LIVE: The final of the 2025 Asia Cup between India and Pakistan is historic, it will be the first time ever where the two arch rivals will play an Asia Cup final. India went into the last undefeated round having already defeated Pakistan twice in the tournament and Pakistan made it to the Super Four after a tough win over Bangladesh. At a greater level than cricketing interest, there is also weighty emotional and political subtext to the match. The competition is intense and each team knows the ex post facto meaning of success in this match up. India will bank on their experience in batting and bowling especially how they handle themselves under pressure. Pakistan on the other hand will seek match winning miracles and breakthroughs to disrupt the pace of India. Additional intrigue is offered by pitch and conditions in Dubai. Batters should favour the surface, although early swing or seam motion could aid the new ball bowlers. Dew and the toss might be of importance in the pursuit. Simply put, this final is not just a mere trophy match but a symbolic duel with form, nerves and legacy all in the balance, what is likely to be a highly emotionally charged game in an otherwise rich history of Asia Cup.