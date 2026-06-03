Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Tehran Attacks Kuwait, US Strikes Iran’s Qeshm

US IRAN WAR LIVE UPDATES

Civilian vessels and regional allies Kuwait and Bahrain were attacked by Iran, and the U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its aircraft “self-defended” and neutralized “multiple” Iranian missiles and drones on the island of Qeshm.

The warning sirens in Bahrain were activated while Kuwait’s military stated that its air defence systems intercepted incoming drones and missiles, the Kuwait News Agency reported.

Previously, Iranian media had mentioned that blasts had been heard in the area around Qeshm Island. Hezbollah claimed it fired 13 shots at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, hitting troops concentrations, army vehicles and army command posts.

The Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has revealed a chain of events in which Iranian and U.S. forces fired shots at each other, as reported by semi-official Tasnim news agency. The exchange started when the US military destroyed an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of the Strait of Hormuz, damaging its engine room, according to the IRGC.

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