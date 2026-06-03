Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: Tehran Attacks Kuwait, US Strikes Iran’s Qeshm
Civilian vessels and regional allies Kuwait and Bahrain were attacked by Iran, and the U.S. military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that its aircraft “self-defended” and neutralized “multiple” Iranian missiles and drones on the island of Qeshm.
The warning sirens in Bahrain were activated while Kuwait’s military stated that its air defence systems intercepted incoming drones and missiles, the Kuwait News Agency reported.
Previously, Iranian media had mentioned that blasts had been heard in the area around Qeshm Island. Hezbollah claimed it fired 13 shots at Israeli troops in southern Lebanon, hitting troops concentrations, army vehicles and army command posts.
The Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has revealed a chain of events in which Iranian and U.S. forces fired shots at each other, as reported by semi-official Tasnim news agency. The exchange started when the US military destroyed an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of the Strait of Hormuz, damaging its engine room, according to the IRGC.
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Iran launches coordinated missile & drone strikes against US military bases in Kuwait, Iraq, and Bahrain. Tehran claims the multi-front attack is direct retaliation for recent US strikes on Iran‘s Qeshm Island.
🚨 REGIONAL ESCALATION: Iran launches coordinated missile & drone strikes against US military bases in Kuwait, Iraq, and Bahrain. Tehran claims the multi-front attack is direct retaliation for recent US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island. pic.twitter.com/NYs81OwdKy
— Rebel_Warriors (@Rebel_Warriors) June 3, 2026
Iran just bombed U.S. military bases in Kuwait. This came hours after Marco Rubio said the war was over this morning. Iranian ballistic missiles struck American targets in Kuwait, including all Gulf states allied with Israel.
Iran just bombed U.S. military bases in Kuwait.
Marco Rubio said the war was over this morning. pic.twitter.com/45yGkcwYLr
— Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 2, 2026
An “additional wave of Iranian drones,” as reported by the US military’s Central Command, tried to target US forces in Kuwait, but the attack failed. CENTCOM, an entity tasked with carrying out Washington’s war against Iran, announced that its “air defences downed multiple drones and ensured that no American personnel or assets were harmed.”