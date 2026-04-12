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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: MBSG 3-2 PFC At Full-Time | Maclaren, Sahal, Cummings On Target As Mariners Win Thriller

🕒 Updated: April 12, 2026 22:11:34 IST
✍️ Written by: Debayan Bhattacharyya

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on PFC in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL. Photo X
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live Score ISL. Photo X

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL, AS IT HAPPENED: Mohun Bagan Super Giant pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win over Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, ending their three-match winless run. Punjab took the lead through Dani Ramírez before Jamie Maclaren equalised. Effiong restored Punjab’s advantage, but Abdul Samad made it 2-2 in the second half. In stoppage time, Jason Cummings scored a stunning free-kick to seal a thrilling comeback win for the Mariners. Stay tuned for MBSG vs PFC live score, MBSG vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.

Mohun Bagan Preview

The Mariners find themselves in unfamiliar territory after a dip in form has slightly derailed their title charge. Winless in their last three matches, Mohun Bagan have managed just two points from a possible nine, slipping to third place in the standings. While they still have a game in hand over their rivals, the pressure is mounting to deliver results quickly.

Head coach Sergio Lobera will be concerned about his side’s inefficiency in front of goal. Despite creating opportunities, Mohun Bagan have lacked the clinical edge needed to finish games convincingly. Their attacking unit must step up, especially in front of a passionate home crowd that expects nothing less than dominance at Salt Lake.

Defensively, the Mariners have also shown vulnerability in recent outings, something they cannot afford against a Punjab side that thrives on quick transitions. A commanding performance here could not only secure three crucial points but also restore confidence within the squad as the season approaches its decisive phase.

Punjab FC Preview

Punjab FC have quietly built momentum and now arrive in Kolkata as one of the in-form teams in the league. Unbeaten in their last five matches, they have shown resilience and tactical discipline, registering impressive wins over strong opponents.

Under the guidance of Panagiotis Dilmperis, Punjab have developed a balanced approach—remaining compact defensively while being dangerous on the counter. Their ability to absorb pressure and strike quickly could prove vital against a Mohun Bagan side that is expected to dominate possession.

Currently just three points behind the Mariners, Punjab FC have a golden opportunity to draw level with them in the standings. A positive result here would not only boost their playoff ambitions but also underline their growth as a competitive ISL side.

However, consistency remains key. While they have impressed in patches, delivering a strong performance against a top team away from home will be the real test of their credentials this season.

Head-to-Head

Historically, this fixture has been one-sided. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have dominated the head-to-head record, winning all four encounters between the two sides in the Indian Super League. Punjab FC are yet to register a win or even a draw against the Mariners.

This record will undoubtedly give Mohun Bagan a psychological edge heading into the contest. However, Punjab’s current form suggests they are more than capable of challenging that narrative.

As both teams take the field on Sunday, the clash promises intensity, tactical intrigue, and high stakes—making it one of the standout fixtures of the ISL weekend.

Live Updates

  • 21:40 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL Score: MBSG 3-2 PFC At Full-Time

    That’s it! It’s full-time here in Kolkata as Mohun Bagan clinch a thrilling win! They were behind twice and defied all the odds to win the game 3-2 right at the death as they break their 3-match winless run. 

  • 21:28 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL Score: MBSG 3-2 PFC After 90+6 Minutes

    The replays show that there was an elbow aimed at PFC goaliee Arshdeep. Was it a foul? Did MBSG got away with it? This debate will rage on! 

  • 21:23 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL Score: MBSG 3-2 PFC After 90+1 Minute

    GOOOAL!!! It’s the first-minute of added time and Jason Cummings free-kick missed everybody as it found the back of the net!!! OMG!!! Arshdeep is in distress, he made a blunder and now MBSG have the lead!! BTW 7 minutes have been added on for stoppages! 

  • 21:18 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL Score: MBSG 2-2 PFC After 85 Minutes

    Incredible 5 seconds we witnessed!! First it was a miss from Punjab as Augustin failed to convert and on the other hand, Cummins before tapping it into the back of the net was cleared it out of harm’s way! 

  • 21:10 (IST) 12 Apr 2026

    Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Live ISL Score: MBSG 2-2 PFC After 80 Minutes!

    What a match we are witnessing! It’s end-to-end stuff as the action shifts from one corner of the pitch to the other! Everyone inside the stadium are on the edge of their seats! 

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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: MBSG 3-2 PFC At Full-Time | Maclaren, Sahal, Cummings On Target As Mariners Win Thriller

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Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: MBSG 3-2 PFC At Full-Time | Maclaren, Sahal, Cummings On Target As Mariners Win Thriller
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: MBSG 3-2 PFC At Full-Time | Maclaren, Sahal, Cummings On Target As Mariners Win Thriller
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: MBSG 3-2 PFC At Full-Time | Maclaren, Sahal, Cummings On Target As Mariners Win Thriller
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: MBSG 3-2 PFC At Full-Time | Maclaren, Sahal, Cummings On Target As Mariners Win Thriller

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