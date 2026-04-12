Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC Highlights ISL: MBSG 3-2 PFC At Full-Time | Maclaren, Sahal, Cummings On Target As Mariners Win Thriller

Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC, ISL Live scorecard: Catch all the live updates of the high-voltage Indian Super League clash as MBSG take on PFC in Kolkata.
Mohun Bagan vs Punjab FC ISL, AS IT HAPPENED: Mohun Bagan Super Giant pulled off a dramatic 3-2 win over Punjab FC at the Salt Lake Stadium, ending their three-match winless run. Punjab took the lead through Dani Ramírez before Jamie Maclaren equalised. Effiong restored Punjab’s advantage, but Abdul Samad made it 2-2 in the second half. In stoppage time, Jason Cummings scored a stunning free-kick to seal a thrilling comeback win for the Mariners. Stay tuned for MBSG vs PFC live score, MBSG vs PFC live match updates, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster MBSG vs PFC encounter here on NewsX.
That’s it! It’s full-time here in Kolkata as Mohun Bagan clinch a thrilling win! They were behind twice and defied all the odds to win the game 3-2 right at the death as they break their 3-match winless run.
The replays show that there was an elbow aimed at PFC goaliee Arshdeep. Was it a foul? Did MBSG got away with it? This debate will rage on!
GOOOAL!!! It’s the first-minute of added time and Jason Cummings free-kick missed everybody as it found the back of the net!!! OMG!!! Arshdeep is in distress, he made a blunder and now MBSG have the lead!! BTW 7 minutes have been added on for stoppages!
Incredible 5 seconds we witnessed!! First it was a miss from Punjab as Augustin failed to convert and on the other hand, Cummins before tapping it into the back of the net was cleared it out of harm’s way!
What a match we are witnessing! It’s end-to-end stuff as the action shifts from one corner of the pitch to the other! Everyone inside the stadium are on the edge of their seats!