Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem LIVE Updates: World Athletics Javelin Final Updates
India’s Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will compete in the World Athletics Championships final in Tokyo on Thursday. Chopra cleared the qualifying stage with a throw of 84.85 metres, surpassing the automatic qualification mark of 84.50 metres. His performance showed clear intent as he prepares to defend his world title.
Chopra, popularly known as India’s “Golden Boy,” recently breached the 90-metre mark earlier this season. His consistent form has made him one of the strongest contenders for gold at the championship, drawing global attention to his remarkable journey in javelin throw.
The much-anticipated clash between Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will take the spotlight once again in Tokyo. Both athletes share a fierce rivalry that has grown over the years on the international stage. Arshad Nadeem, who has also shown strong performances this season, will challenge Chopra for the top spot.
The Indo-Pak face-off has generated massive excitement among fans from both nations. Sports enthusiasts are closely watching how the two champions will perform against each other. This final promises another thrilling chapter in the ongoing rivalry that has captivated audiences worldwide.
Neeraj Chopra is chasing history as he aims to defend his crown at the World Athletics Championships. If successful, he will strengthen his position as one of India’s greatest athletes in track and field.
Chopra has worked hard this season to maintain peak fitness and form, which is evident in his consistent throws above international standards. The Tokyo final will not only test his skill but also his composure against tough competitors. India’s hopes for another gold medal rest heavily on Chopra as he carries the nation’s pride onto the global athletics stage.
While the women’s 5000m heats are currently underway, the men’s javelin throw final is set to begin at 3:57 PM IST.
The 2025 javelin final promises a thrilling battle as several top athletes join Chopra and Nadeem in the lineup. Grenada’s Anderson Peters enters with the season-best mark of 89.53 metres, while Germany’s Julian Weber and Kenya’s Julius Yego stand strong with 87.21m and 85.96m, respectively. Poland’s Dawid Wegner (85.67m), USA’s Curtis Thompson (84.72m), and Czech thrower Jakub Vadlejch (84.11m) also remain in contention. Trinidad’s Keshorn Walcott (83.93m), Australia’s Cameron McEntyre (83.03m), and Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (82.80m) add to the challenge. India’s Sachin Yadav, who cleared 83.67m, completes the list, raising hopes for another strong Indian performance. ...
The much-awaited clash between India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s star thrower Arshad Nadeem will unfold once again at the World Athletics Championships final in Tokyo on Thursday. Chopra, often called India’s “Golden Boy,” has already crossed the 90-metre mark this season and now looks to defend his world title. He qualified with ease by throwing 84.85 metres, surpassing the 84.50m automatic mark, while Nadeem topped Group B with 85.28m. Their face-off marks their first meeting since the Paris 2024 Olympics, adding extra intensity to this high-profile India vs Pakistan contest.