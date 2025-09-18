Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem LIVE Updates: World Athletics Javelin Final Updates

India’s Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will compete in the World Athletics Championships final in Tokyo on Thursday. Chopra cleared the qualifying stage with a throw of 84.85 metres, surpassing the automatic qualification mark of 84.50 metres. His performance showed clear intent as he prepares to defend his world title.

Chopra, popularly known as India’s “Golden Boy,” recently breached the 90-metre mark earlier this season. His consistent form has made him one of the strongest contenders for gold at the championship, drawing global attention to his remarkable journey in javelin throw.

Arshad Nadeem vs Neeraj Chopra Rivalry Returns

The much-anticipated clash between Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem will take the spotlight once again in Tokyo. Both athletes share a fierce rivalry that has grown over the years on the international stage. Arshad Nadeem, who has also shown strong performances this season, will challenge Chopra for the top spot.

The Indo-Pak face-off has generated massive excitement among fans from both nations. Sports enthusiasts are closely watching how the two champions will perform against each other. This final promises another thrilling chapter in the ongoing rivalry that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Neeraj Chopra Chasing Historic Title Defense

Neeraj Chopra is chasing history as he aims to defend his crown at the World Athletics Championships. If successful, he will strengthen his position as one of India’s greatest athletes in track and field.

Chopra has worked hard this season to maintain peak fitness and form, which is evident in his consistent throws above international standards. The Tokyo final will not only test his skill but also his composure against tough competitors. India’s hopes for another gold medal rest heavily on Chopra as he carries the nation’s pride onto the global athletics stage.