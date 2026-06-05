RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led panel cut rates again or stay cautious amid the US-Iran war?
RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release the results of its monetary policy committee (MPC) today on June 5. Six members of the rate-setting panel headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra met on June 3 and discussed everything from interest rates and inflation to the Indian economy and the growth narrative. The experts and market stakeholders anticipate the MPC will maintain the repo rate steady at 5.25%, as the rate-setting committee will be watchful of mounting geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Concerns about the impact of crude oil prices due to the war, global inflation, and the global economic growth trajectory have been growing and have risen further following these developments.
The central bank’s decision is scheduled at 10:00 am IST.
The policy announcement comes amid a difficult time for the Indian economy that is experiencing headwinds such as high crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty, pressures on the rupee and inflationary risks. Food prices too are being monitored due to the threat from heatwaves, shifting El Niño conditions and the possibility of below-normal monsoons, leading to inflation concerns.
Since February 2025, the RBI has already cut the repo rate by 125 basis points; it has, however, maintained the same rates at the last two policy reviews held in February and April 2026 to evaluate the effect of previous actions on growth and inflation.
You can follow all the details of the RBI MPC meeting and the subsequent reaction to the RBI’s verdict, as they unfold, in our live blog.
RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: On the morning of the 5th of June at 10 am, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will make their bi-monthly decision, followed at noon by a post-policy press conference with RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s monetary policy speech will be streamed live on the RBI’s YouTube channel, commencing at 10 am.
RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: If you have taken out a home loan, are planning to purchase a car or would likely take out a loan in the coming few months, then be watchful of the RBI monetary policy meeting’s outcome on 5 June. The RBI’s monetary policy committee is expected to determine whether the repo rates should remain the same, rise, or ease further after its three-day meeting that started today, June 3. The result of this meet will have a direct impact on all interest rates, including those of home loans, car loans, and personal and business...
RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: Most economists do expect the RBI to hold rates steady; however, analysts will closely watch the policy statement to gain insights on inflation trends, growth trajectory, movement of the rupee and future monetary policy course. The lenders and depositors, as well as the corporates and investors, have a stake in whether the pause will be carried on or the RBI will kick off the unwinding process and start readying for a tight monetary policy in the coming months.
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