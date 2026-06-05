RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: Will Governor Sanjay Malhotra-led panel cut rates again or stay cautious amid the US-Iran war?

All eyes on the RBI MPC decision as markets track the repo rate, inflation outlook and GDP growth forecast. (Image: Reuters)

RBI MPC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release the results of its monetary policy committee (MPC) today on June 5. Six members of the rate-setting panel headed by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra met on June 3 and discussed everything from interest rates and inflation to the Indian economy and the growth narrative. The experts and market stakeholders anticipate the MPC will maintain the repo rate steady at 5.25%, as the rate-setting committee will be watchful of mounting geopolitical tensions in West Asia. Concerns about the impact of crude oil prices due to the war, global inflation, and the global economic growth trajectory have been growing and have risen further following these developments.

The central bank’s decision is scheduled at 10:00 am IST.

The policy announcement comes amid a difficult time for the Indian economy that is experiencing headwinds such as high crude oil prices, geopolitical uncertainty, pressures on the rupee and inflationary risks. Food prices too are being monitored due to the threat from heatwaves, shifting El Niño conditions and the possibility of below-normal monsoons, leading to inflation concerns.

Since February 2025, the RBI has already cut the repo rate by 125 basis points; it has, however, maintained the same rates at the last two policy reviews held in February and April 2026 to evaluate the effect of previous actions on growth and inflation.

You can follow all the details of the RBI MPC meeting and the subsequent reaction to the RBI’s verdict, as they unfold, in our live blog.