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WWE WrestleMania 42 Day 1 Highlights: Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, And Gunther Emerge Victors – Check Out Results of the Full Coverage from Las Vegas

🕒 Updated: April 19, 2026 07:48:03 IST
✍️ Written by: Aviral Shukla

WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Night 1 Matches, Surprise Returns, and Full Coverage from Las Vegas

WWE WrestleMania 42 Full Match Card Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton CM Punk vs Roman Reigns Date Start Time And Final Match Card More
WWE WrestleMania 42 Full Match Card Cody Rhodes vs Randy Orton CM Punk vs Roman Reigns Date Start Time And Final Match Card More

Welcome to the News X exclusive live coverage of the “Showcase of the Immortals!” The road to WrestleMania 42 reaches its seismic conclusion tonight, Sunday, April 19, 2026, as the world of sports entertainment descends upon Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After a Night 1 that saw Cody Rhodes survive the “Apex Predator” Randy Orton in a main-event thriller, the focus shifts to the World Heavyweight Championship. With John Cena hosting and the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns looking to reclaim his throne from CM Punk, tonight is set to be a transformative moment in WWE history.

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WWE WrestleMania 42 Day 1 Highlights: Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, And Gunther Emerge Victors – Check Out Results of the Full Coverage from Las Vegas

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WWE WrestleMania 42 Day 1 Highlights: Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, And Gunther Emerge Victors – Check Out Results of the Full Coverage from Las Vegas

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NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

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WWE WrestleMania 42 Day 1 Highlights: Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, And Gunther Emerge Victors – Check Out Results of the Full Coverage from Las Vegas
WWE WrestleMania 42 Day 1 Highlights: Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, And Gunther Emerge Victors – Check Out Results of the Full Coverage from Las Vegas
WWE WrestleMania 42 Day 1 Highlights: Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, And Gunther Emerge Victors – Check Out Results of the Full Coverage from Las Vegas
WWE WrestleMania 42 Day 1 Highlights: Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, And Gunther Emerge Victors – Check Out Results of the Full Coverage from Las Vegas

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