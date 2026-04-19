WWE WrestleMania 42 Day 1 Highlights: Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes, And Gunther Emerge Victors – Check Out Results of the Full Coverage from Las Vegas

WWE WrestleMania 42 LIVE Updates and Results: Night 1 Matches, Surprise Returns, and Full Coverage from Las Vegas
Welcome to the News X exclusive live coverage of the “Showcase of the Immortals!” The road to WrestleMania 42 reaches its seismic conclusion tonight, Sunday, April 19, 2026, as the world of sports entertainment descends upon Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. After a Night 1 that saw Cody Rhodes survive the “Apex Predator” Randy Orton in a main-event thriller, the focus shifts to the World Heavyweight Championship. With John Cena hosting and the “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns looking to reclaim his throne from CM Punk, tonight is set to be a transformative moment in WWE history.
STAY TUNED! WrestleMania 42 Night 2 will be LIVE from Las Vegas. Follow our News X blog for real-time results as CM Punk and Roman Reigns battle for the world title!
.@jacobfatu_wwe claims VICTORY at #WresleMania after an impressive performance!!
Continue watching #WrestleMania LIVE on the @ESPN app now! pic.twitter.com/M8iE4ZdUHN
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2026
.@RealLAKnight and @WWEUsos pick up the WIN at #WrestleMania! 😤#WrestleMania is streaming LIVE on the @espn App with the first hour streaming LIVE on ESPN2!
➡️ https://t.co/jKAIj8nxxt pic.twitter.com/bzPPhC4byt
— WWE (@WWE) April 18, 2026
#ANDSTILL 🏆@CodyRhodes RETAINS the Undisputed WWE Title at #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/qnbTPW0Vg1
— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 19, 2026
CODY RETAINS!!! 🤩@CodyRhodes found the killer instinct! pic.twitter.com/pezLMlUMsf
— WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2026